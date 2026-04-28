Businessman Suliman Carrim will not appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this week after submitting a medical certificate confirming he is confined to bed

He was previously hospitalised after collapsing at a gym in Johannesburg, with reports indicating he may have suffered a suspected heart-related emergency

The commission has postponed tomorrow's session as Brown Mogotsi has also refused to appear and have his testimony led by Advocate Matthew Chaskalson

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North-West businessman and ANC member Suliman Carrim. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — North West businessman Suliman Carrim will not appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this week after submitting a medical certificate confirming that he remains confined to bed.

During proceedings on Tuesday,28 Arpil 2026, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson informed the commission that Carrim was medically unfit to attend. He added that there would be no witnesses scheduled for Wednesday and that hearings are expected to resume on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

Carrim hospitalised after collapsing at gym

Carrim was previously hospitalised after collapsing at a gym in Houghton, Johannesburg, in mid-April. He was rushed to hospital following what reports described as a suspected heart attack. Although he was discharged a few days later, his condition has since required continued medical attention.

In recent updates, it was also reported that Carrim had spent time in intensive care at a Johannesburg hospital following the medical emergency. His son previously confirmed that he is on chronic medication and had recently undergone heart bypass surgery.

Carrim had been expected to continue his testimony before the commission regarding his alleged involvement in the R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender linked to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. His earlier appearance included requests from his legal team for regular breaks due to his health condition.

The commission is currently in discussions with Carrim’s legal representatives regarding the possible withdrawal of the subpoena compelling his testimony, given his ongoing medical condition.

At this stage, no updated timeline has been confirmed for his return to the commission.

The video of Advocate Matthew Chaskalson informing the commission of Carrim's sick note:

Madlanga Commission grants Carrim a postponement

Previously, Carrim had managed to evade providing testimony before the Madlanga Commission. He was granted a postponement by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after he was scheduled to appear before the Commission on Friday, 6 February 2026. His name has been mentioned several times during testimony before the Commission, with details surfacing about his alleged ties to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The ANC member’s legal team requested a postponement ahead of his scheduled appearance so that they could have more time to prepare. Evidence leader, Matthew Chaskalson, noted that they previously offered Carrim an extension to testify on 24 and 25 February 2025, and so would not object to his request now.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Frenne Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Carrim applies to appear in camera

Briefly News also reported that Suleiman Carrim applied for his Madlanga Commission of Inquiry testimony to be heard in camera. Carrim, an African National Congress (ANC) member and North West businessman, brought forward an application through his legal team on 6 March 2026. Carrim's application came after he was previously granted a postponement for his testimony before the Commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Source: Briefly News