A Venda woman shared a post celebrating her family's educational achievements, and the photos went viral

The post shows the woman's parents and all seven daughters in their graduation regalia

Social media users praised the family's dedication to education, with some saying that in Venda, having only matric is like not going to school at all

A Venda woman flexed her family's accomplishments. Images: @mukololowahmphaphuli

Source: TikTok

A Venda woman has filled South Africans with pride after sharing a post celebrating her family's incredible educational achievements. The photos, posted on 16 October 2025, quickly went viral, getting over 100,000 views and more than 10,000 reactions from people who were inspired by the family's dedication to education.

The post shows several photos of the entire family in their graduation regalia. The first photo shows the woman's parents in their graduation attire, followed by photos of each daughter, from the first-born to the seventh-born, posing with their parents in graduation regalia.

One of the most striking images shows all seven daughters standing together in their graduation gowns, followed by a final photo of the entire family, mother, father, and all seven daughters, posing together in their graduation attire. The woman expresses her pride in not just her siblings' achievements but also her parents', showing that the entire family has been dedicated to education and the accomplishment of their goals.

The photos were taken after the youngest daughter graduated, with the whole family coming together to celebrate her achievement and show their collective accomplishments. As the woman states, this is a family of royalty as they have all been very dedicated and have achieved quite a lot as a whole.

A young woman flexed her family's accomplishments, showing off her house of graduates. Images: @mukololowahmphaphuli

Source: TikTok

Mzansi celebrates the family's achievements

Social media users flooded the comments with praise and admiration for the family's dedication to education.

@travel_with_karabo wrote:

"House of graduates 🤌🏻🤌🏻❤."

@loraine said:

"I dated a Venda guy at some point in life. We both did Electrical Engineering, and he said in Venda, if you only have a matric qualification, it's like you didn't go to school. And he's right 'cause most ya Vhavenda that I know are educated."

@nolwazi_mthembu added:

"Ladies, work on those second qualifications, just like the Rents 👌👌😘."

@basela joked:

"I knew number 7 was the lastborn 'cause she appears in most pictures and no one is chasing her away😂."

@sibonge7 wrote:

"I'm tired of forcing my little brothers😭. I don't want to be alone in a family. However, I'm pushing for it to my son🥰🥰. I'm praying one day we will take pic together with our belt🥰🥰 House of graduates, beautiful indeed😊."

@skutlwi_lk said:

"These are real Vendas."

Who are the Venda people?

TikToker @mukololowahmphaphuli shared the photos to celebrate her family's educational achievements and show her pride in their accomplishments.

According to Wikipedia, the Venda (VhaVenda or Vhangona) are a Bantu-speaking people native to Southern Africa, mainly residing near the South African–Zimbabwean border. They trace their origins to the 13th-century Kingdom of Mapungubwe, with oral tradition naming King Shiriyadenga as the first ruler of both Venda and Mapungubwe. The kingdom once extended from the Soutpansberg Mountains in the south, across the Limpopo River, to the Matopos Hills in the north.

The Venda share ancestral ties with the Lobedu and Kalanga peoples and are also related to Sotho-Tswana and Shona groups. Their monarchy was formally recognised as a traditional royal house in 2010.

View the TikTok post below:

University students in SA making waves

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who shared a heartwarming TikTok video of a gogo who was visibly overcome with emotion after seeing her graduate grandchildren.

recently reported on a woman who shared a heartwarming TikTok video of a gogo who was visibly overcome with emotion after seeing her graduate grandchildren. Res students from the UP dressed as if they were in ancient Greece and pushed around a fake horse on campus.

A graduate from the Wits amazed Mzansi when she showed off her massive academic achievements, claiming to be Kelly Khumalo.

Source: Briefly News