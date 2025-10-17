Mrs Bullock, a popular TikTok content creator, shared her favourite holiday shopping spot at Santa's Warehouse in Pretoria, showcasing her festive finds and raving about the store's magical atmosphere

The store offered various sections with different colour schemes, a DIY section for assembling lights, and high-quality Christmas items that, although pricey, are durable and long-lasting, as she mentioned about the shop

The video sparked a lively discussion among South Africans on social media, with some users expressing their love for the store, while others joked about breaking the bank or being unable to visit due to location constraints

South Africa's own TikTok sensation, Mrs Bullock, has taken the internet by storm once again, this time sharing her favourite holiday shopping spot at Santa's Warehouse.

A woman revealed her favourite Christmas shopping spot in South Africa. Image: @deemrsbee

Source: TikTok

In a captivating video, posted by Mrs Bullock on her TikTok handle @deemrsbee, she showcased her festive finds and raved about the magical experience of shopping at Santa's Warehouse.

"The popular TikTok content creator began her video with the following:

"Okay, I don't know if this is a plug or not, but this is the place I have bought my Christmas items for the last three years."

She then went on to gush about the store's enchanting atmosphere, highlighting its various sections with different colour schemes that make her feel like she's living in a "Christmas fairy tale."

One of the standout features of Santa's Warehouse is its DIY section, where customers can receive help putting up their lights. Mrs Bullock also appreciated the quality of the items sold at the store, noting that while they may be a bit pricey, they last forever.

Located in Pretoria, Santa's Warehouse has become a beloved destination for holiday shoppers. The store's festive atmosphere and wide range of Christmas items make it a must-visit for anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit.

Mrs Bullock captioned her TikTok post, shared on 16 October 2025, saying:

"Santa's Warehouse Pretoria - just thought I would share one of my favourite places to go to."

With her enthusiastic plug, Santa's Warehouse is likely to become a top destination for Christmas shoppers this year.

A South African content creator woman posed in a TikTok video. Image: @deemrsbee

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to woman's Christmas finds plug

Social media users from Mzansi flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the woman's Christmas finds, saying:

Mooistebekkie said:

"I avoid this place as I'm always broke when I leave the store."

Lana added:

"My husband doesn't like you now hahahahaha😁."

T.K. wrote:

"For my Joburg Christmas fanatics, Evermore in Greenstone is your plug for something similar to this😊."

ShoresofSheriLand replied:

"Crying in Cape Town 🥺."

Sonia Brilus wrote:

"My fave place! Ever!"

Dabswabalobi commented:

"Some of you are shopping for Christmas trees; meanwhile, I’m over here jingling in my old Christmas drip."

Watch the video below:

