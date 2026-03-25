A young man who recently graduated from Wits University was accompanied by three women who danced to celebrate his achievement

The women wore a traditional outfit that was designed to sway with hip movements during dance, and is deeply rooted in cultural celebration

South Africans were moved by the fact that his support system showed up for him in such a meaningful and cultural way

A WITS graduate and his entourage. Images: @witsuniversity

Source: TikTok

Wits University's official TikTok account, @witsuniversity, posted a video on 25 March 2026 that had South Africans stopping to watch and smile. After the graduation ceremony wrapped up, a young graduate was spotted outside the hall with his certificate in hand and his graduation belt around his neck. He was not alone, though. Three women stood right beside him, all dressed in traditional Tsonga Xibelani skirts. The four of them wasted no time getting the real celebration started. Together they broke into a traditional dance outside the hall, with the women moving and swaying around him.

The Xibelani is a traditional pleated skirt worn by Tsonga women from Limpopo and Mpumalanga. It is made to move, designed specifically to sway with the hips during dance. Whether made from vibrant fabric, wool, or grass, the Xibelani is mainly used during celebrations and special occasions exactly like this one.

Wits graduates in 2026

According to the institution, the graduation was part of Wits University's autumn 2026 season, which ran from 18 to 27 March 2026. Across those ceremonies, 5,565 students received their qualifications, coming from different faculties.

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The season also had a special highlight. Wits awarded an honorary doctorate in Science and Engineering to Sir John Wilfred Lazar, a former Wits student who went on to become a globally respected technology leader. He was the former CEO of Metaswitch, a telecommunications company that was later acquired by Microsoft, and is a Rhodes Scholar with degrees from both Wits and Oxford.

In 2025, he was knighted by the British government for his contributions to engineering and technology.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA loves the Wits graduate's entourage

The comments were short but full of love for the young man on the TikTok page @witsuniversity's clip:

@🐍IKoMode🥀 asked:

"What's the green belt for?"

@Vee Mtheths 🇿🇦✨ answered:

"Business postgrad diploma. Wow."

@ashefongugu wrote:

"Look, it's a boy who is not left behind. Well done 💃💃💃"

@Sunshine☀️ simply said:

"Amazing."

@Mbaliyezibusiso-Njiki added:

"❤️❤️❤️"

A young man who has recently graduated. Images: @witsuniversity

Source: TikTok

More heartwarming graduation moments

Briefly News recently reported on a KwaZulu-Natal Grade R student who walked a red carpet at her graduation, and one expert explained why that kind of confidence at a young age matters so much.

recently reported on a KwaZulu-Natal Grade R student who walked a red carpet at her graduation, and one expert explained why that kind of confidence at a young age matters so much. A South African woman celebrated completing her qualification at Oxford University, and the photos she shared had Mzansi bursting with pride.

A young graduate at Stellenbosch University walked onto the stage in full traditional Zulu attire and raised his shield in a moment that had the entire crowd on their feet.

Source: Briefly News