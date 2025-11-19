A South African graduate celebrated her Oxford University achievement in a viral TikTok slideshow

A viral TikTok slideshow showed South African graduate Thandeka Dube celebrating her Oxford University qualification on 17 November 2025, a proud moment that had Mzansi buzzing with admiration.

A proud moment captured at Oxford University as a graduate celebrates success with loved ones against the backdrop of the iconic Radcliffe Camera. Image: @thandeka_dube/TikTok

The graduate proudly shared the milestone on TikTok, and her achievement was nothing short of monumental. Oxford University is ranked among the world’s top institutions and has produced global leaders. For many South Africans, earning a tertiary qualification and thus her accomplishment is rare and represents breaking through significant barriers in access to elite education.

The TikTok post by Thandeka Dube racked up over 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments and shares, with Mzansi flooding the comments section with love and admiration.

The moment also reflected a growing trend where young achievers used social media to celebrate academic wins, turning platforms like TikTok into spaces of empowerment and inspiration.

Breaking barriers and inspiring dreams

This achievement was more than personal; it was a beacon of hope for countless young South Africans who dreamed of studying abroad. It showed that with determination and resilience, global opportunities were within reach. Oxford’s rigorous entry requirements and competitive programs made this success even more remarkable, reminding Mzansi that hard work could open doors to the world’s most prestigious institutions.

Her story proved that hard work and resilience could take South Africans to the world stage. Congratulations to Thandeka Dube for flying the flag high!

A heartfelt embrace in front of Oxford’s iconic Radcliffe Camera, marking a special graduation moment.@thandeka_dube/TikTok

SA applauds young, black and educated woman

Social media was buzzing with pride and admiration. @thando.does.it.best said:

“Young, black and educated woman. Congratulations!”

while @itspholosho added:

“You did that, period!”

Another user, @myancestorsnugget, couldn’t hide their excitement:

“Oxford University and medicine too? Mxm, girl, congratulations.”

For @itsmetshepi, the achievement was deeply inspiring:

“You inspired me because if you can go to Oxford, then I can too .”

@thato.ki called it a dream moment:

“Goals! “Congratulations, ma’am.”

@user7svvh3rv9q wrote:

“Our very own Oxford graduate sis, you are a flex!”

Echoing the sentiment, @damatria.n commented:

"The sky is not the limit! Congratulations”.

One curious follower, @i.heartmiss_.kay, even asked:

“Any tips on how to get in? Proof of how inspirational this milestone was.

See the TikTok collage below:

