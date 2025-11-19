Global site navigation

SA Woman Bags Oxford University Qualification, Mzansi Beams with Pride
People

SA Woman Bags Oxford University Qualification, Mzansi Beams with Pride

by  Guerschom Tambwe
3 min read
  • A South African graduate celebrated her Oxford University achievement in a viral TikTok slideshow
  • The post featured stunning shots against Oxford’s iconic Radcliffe Camera backdrop, symbolising excellence
  • Her milestone sparked thousands of reactions online, with fans calling her proof that dreams do come true

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

A viral TikTok slideshow showed South African graduate Thandeka Dube celebrating her Oxford University qualification on 17 November 2025, a proud moment that had Mzansi buzzing with admiration.

Two photos outside Oxford University’s Radcliffe Camera: one shows two people standing together with flowers, the other shows a graduate in academic attire holding a bouquet and facing the historic domed building.
A proud moment captured at Oxford University as a graduate celebrates success with loved ones against the backdrop of the iconic Radcliffe Camera. Image: @thandeka_dube/TikTok
Source: UGC

The graduate proudly shared the milestone on TikTok, and her achievement was nothing short of monumental. Oxford University is ranked among the world’s top institutions and has produced global leaders. For many South Africans, earning a tertiary qualification and thus her accomplishment is rare and represents breaking through significant barriers in access to elite education.

The TikTok post by Thandeka Dube racked up over 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments and shares, with Mzansi flooding the comments section with love and admiration.

Read also

Woman builds house while in varsity, SA praises hustle and discipline

The moment also reflected a growing trend where young achievers used social media to celebrate academic wins, turning platforms like TikTok into spaces of empowerment and inspiration.

ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!

Breaking barriers and inspiring dreams

This achievement was more than personal; it was a beacon of hope for countless young South Africans who dreamed of studying abroad. It showed that with determination and resilience, global opportunities were within reach. Oxford’s rigorous entry requirements and competitive programs made this success even more remarkable, reminding Mzansi that hard work could open doors to the world’s most prestigious institutions.

Her story proved that hard work and resilience could take South Africans to the world stage. Congratulations to Thandeka Dube for flying the flag high!

Two people sharing an embrace while holding a bouquet of flowers in front of the historic Radcliffe Camera at Oxford University during dusk.
A heartfelt embrace in front of Oxford’s iconic Radcliffe Camera, marking a special graduation moment.@thandeka_dube/TikTok
Source: UGC

SA applauds young, black and educated woman

Social media was buzzing with pride and admiration. @thando.does.it.best said:

“Young, black and educated woman. Congratulations!”

while @itspholosho added:

“You did that, period!”

Another user, @myancestorsnugget, couldn’t hide their excitement:

“Oxford University and medicine too? Mxm, girl, congratulations.”

For @itsmetshepi, the achievement was deeply inspiring:

“You inspired me because if you can go to Oxford, then I can too .”

Read also

Nandi Madida responds to Elon Musk's dad's comments in viral CNN interview: "Africans come from brilliance"

@thato.ki called it a dream moment:

“Goals! “Congratulations, ma’am.”

@user7svvh3rv9q wrote:

“Our very own Oxford graduate sis, you are a flex!”

Echoing the sentiment, @damatria.n commented:

"The sky is not the limit! Congratulations”.

One curious follower, @i.heartmiss_.kay, even asked:

“Any tips on how to get in? Proof of how inspirational this milestone was.

See the TikTok collage below:

3 Other education and achievement stories

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Guerschom Tambwe avatar

Guerschom Tambwe (Human Interest Writer) Guerschom Tambwe is a human interest writer who joined Briefly News in November 2025. He holds certifications with distinction from Knowadays in "Becoming a Proofreader" and "Becoming a Freelance Writer". His background blends digital marketing and content creation, including work as a contract SEO strategist for Design Connection and freelance editor for Proofed and PaperTrue. Before contributing articles, he completed Briefly’s "Copywriting: Art of Compelling Copy That Sells" course. He also holds HubSpot SEO and TESOL/TEFL certifications. Reach him at guerschom.tambwe@briefly.co.za.

Tags:
Hot: