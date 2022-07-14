At some point in everyone’s life, they have considered to what extent they would go for fame, fortune and true love… but these people actually did the things.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Many people out there will do pretty much anything to get a step ahead without having to work hard for it. Image: Twitter / @naSkosana_ and Facebook/ Patson Victor Sikazwe Page

Source: UGC

Briefly News loves to cover the wild stories of people who went the extra mile in search of the spotlight, a pot of gold or just their perfect person. While kissing a frog to find your Prince Charming is how the fairytale goes, these people kissed alligators and raised snakes.

Here are just four wild stories of people who went to desperate lengths to get their deepest desires:

Woman complains after the snake she was raising to gain wealth was killed

A woman had South African social media users both amused and puzzled by her post about being saddened by her pet snake being killed.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter user @naSkosana_ shared images of the small dead snake lying on the ground and revealed that she had been trying to raise it before someone killed it.

Interestingly enough, judging by some of her replies, it does not seem as though she had domestic intentions for it, but rather that she had hoped to groom it to help her gain wealth instead.

Briefly News got in contact with the woman to see what happened after the snake was killed. Turns out, the good sis did not get the fortune she was after but managed to get some publicity that helped her hustle.

“The snake story was to get people talking and I'm glad it did exactly that.”

Mexican mayor marries alligator and seals the deal with a nuptial kiss, hopes to bring abundance to village

Thought you had heard and seen it all? Well, a Mexican mayor who married an alligator may just blow your mind. Reports revealed that Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa of San Pedro Huamelula village married an alligator that was wearing a wedding dress and sealed their nuptials with a kiss.

It is said that the ceremony was part of an age-old indigenous ritual to bring abundance to the village in south-western Mexico.

The ritual marriage likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times among Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities, like a prayer pleading for nature's bounty, the Voice of America reported.

Mzansi woman tells the horrifying story of how she got scammed out of R25k by a phoney sangoma, but she’s healed

There are a lot of dishonest people out there who will not blind an eye when ruining someone else’s life for their benefit. A lady got scammed by a pony sangoma who made her toss R25k in cash into a river.

While traditional healers make people do some strange things, dumping R25k of cash into a river is questionable. However, she went along with it, and it was a long and traumatic road of deadens and many unpaid loans.

News 24 reported that the distressed woman started talking to the alleged sangoma when her relationship took a turn for the worst. After turning down what the man had said would fix her relationship, the woman was conned into another scheme.

Woman gets scammed out of R1m by man she met on dating app who promised her wealth, Mzansi blames her greed

Connecting with potential love interests online can be fun and exciting for young people but it can also come with potential risks.

A lady met a man from Sandton on Tinder whom she started chatting on WhatsApp, unaware that he’d rock her life and put her in great debt.

Speaking to W24, the woman disclosed that during their conversations, the told her that he had been praying for her financial situation as he could tell she was always broke.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News