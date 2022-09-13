Thuso Mbedu took to her social media account to share with her followers a glipmse of her amazing time as an international actress

The stunner posted stunning picture and videos from the press conference of The Woman King which she acts alongside American actress Viola Davis

South African netizens have since flocked to Thuso's comments section to compliment the star for looking flawless

Thuso Mbedu has shared some of her red carpets looks from The Woman King press conference on her social media timeline.

Thuso Mbedu has shared stunning snaps from 'The Woman King' press conference. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Taking to Instagram, Mbedu reflected on some of the stunning outfits she wore during press appearances for the hit movie, The Woman King, where she acts alongside Viola Davis. Mbedu shared the following post on Instagram:

Thuso also shared some stunning images of magazine shoots with fellow The Woman King actors. On Instagram, Thuso shared the following viral post on Instagram:

South Africans react to Thuso Mbedu's social media posts

@nonjabulo_khowa said:

"That long wig is giving ubu - Kelly Rowland . You looked gorgeous,I loved the black and white dress on you"

@namhlasibongile wrote:

" I can relate to slide 4. Going up the stairs or sitting down whilst looking snatched can be "quite a mission..... You looked amazing

@aprilamking shared:

"I mean it was all so stunning, but Day 4 was a MOOD"

@sinakolindazwe posted:

"Keep the stylist!! Keep the stylist!! No matter what, keep the stylist!!"

@adamaelder replied:

"Your team is remarkable! Love all the looks. "

@nangamso_tshirana commented:

"Ever so gorgeous "

@whatispassydoing added:

"Thuso you are a Gem❤️"

Thuso Mbethu's relationship with Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu appears to be fond of her co-stars. According to TshisaLIVE, Thuso praised Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director of The Woman King. She said the following words:

“My biggest take away is that I really am stronger than I think, believe or allow myself to be, that there is a greatness that you saw that I have not been allowed to see in myself that I need to take in. I thank you for seeing me. Because even now I don’t think I see myself"

