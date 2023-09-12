Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday with a lavish birthday party with close family and friends, including her husband Jay-Z and parents Tina and Mathew Knowles

The theme for her celebration centred around silver, from requesting fans and friends to wear silver at her LA concert to featuring a silver-themed cake with a globe at the party

Beyoncé's private glimpse into her life garnered over 1.4 million likes and numerous comments from fans appreciating her family-first approach

Beyoncé's fans and followers recently got a glimpse of how their favourite star celebrated her 42nd birthday. The legendary star turned 42 on 4 September while on the Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé celebrates birthday with close family

If you have followed Beyoncé long enough you will know how much she loves keeping her circle small. The star celebrated her birthday with a few friends and family, including her husband Jay-Z and parents Tima and Mathew Knowles.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Cuff It singer shared photos from her lavish birthday celebrations. It seems silver was Beyoncé's theme for this year. From asking her fans and friends to rock silver to her LA concert on her birthday to a big cake with a silver globe at her party.

The star warmed the hearts of her millions of fans and followers when she shared a cute picture with her parents Tina and Mathew Knowles kissing her chicks during the party.

Beyoncé's fans react to her stunning post

Social media users love it when the incredibly private singer shares content from her life. The star's birthday post received more than 1.4 million likes and thousands of comments. Many commended her for always putting her family first.

"Look at her letting us into her liiiiiiife "

"Happy birthday, girl! I’m so glad you liked the cake i was nervous texting Jay like bro I’m up all night baking it but what if she doesn’t like it??? And he said no worries she LOVES you Javi so she’ll love the cake! And you did! Ugh, I’m so relieved love you girl sm!"

"So you turned around and had a party without us?? meanwhile, we thought we was at the party?! "

"It’s the way her dad is staring at her mom for me lol ❤️."

