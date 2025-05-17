Tyla in Jamaica Grooves to Gqom in Swimsuit, SA Swoons Over ‘Water’ Singer’s Tiny Waist in Video
- Tyla reminded fans why she is South Africa's sweetheart once again in a joyful video during her Jamaican visit
- The Push 2 Start hitmaker was having a good time while playing some typical South African music
- Tyla left people delighted by her beauty as well as her natural sense of rhythm, which she displayed in the video
Tyla continues proving that she is South African through and through, even while in Jamaica. The musician who rose to fame and became a sensation in America always stays true to her roots.
Tyla was having fun with a friend, and she relaxed by listening to South African music. The video of Tyla went viral on X with over a million views, and people applauded her gqom dance moves as well as her beauty.
Tyla dances to gqom in Jamaica
In a video shared by @sinaking_1, Tyla looked like she was taking a break while jamming to South African music. The singer who is on vacation in Jamaica was eagerly enjoying a gqom beat, and she danced while dressed in a swimsuit that showed off her enviable figure. Watch the video of Tyla dancing to gqom below:
Tyla flies SA flag
Briefly News reported that Tyla made a statement about her love for South Africa at Coachella. Following her debut at the American music festival, she took part in a South African dance challenge, which made many proud.
Tyla also made history as the youngest South African to win a Grammy Award. Many South Africans celebrated her major win that put Mzansi on the map.
Tyla fans love gqom moves
People showered Tyla with English compliments over the dance video featuring a gqom beat. Netizens were also raving about Tyla's body, which she showed off with her outfit. Many people remarked on how proudly South African she is. Read the comments about Tyla's display below:
@mocha_saint said:
"Her playing gqom is so real."
@xndahive commented:
"Gqom is the best genre in this country, I don't care what any of you have to say."
@wongkarwaimuse wrote:
"Gqom being played on a speaker in a tropical climate just feels right."
@vlogsbyprecious gushed:
"She looks so good."
@heevybok cheered:
"She loves her country to the core ain't no way bro."
@JalenRawww raved about Tyla:
"This body over BBL any day."
@IbanathiHector was amused:
"Walking around ne speaker?? That’s my coloured girl😂❤️"
Tyla cooks pap for 'British Vogue,' SA praises her
Briefly News previously reported that South Africa has given Tyla’s cooking skills the thumbs up after she made pap, chutney and boerewors for British Vogue. The Water hitmaker, who recently signed a Nike endorsement deal, is Vogue’s March cover star.
Tyla recently put her culinary skills to the test for the fashion magazine. The Push 2 Start singer left netizens in stitches after she pulled out maize meal from her handbag.
Tyla’s fan page @TylaClub took to X and shared a short clip of the Grammy-Award winner making pap, chakalaka and boerewors for British Vogue.
