Tyla has added yet another win under her belt as she walked away with a huge nod at the 2025 American Music Awards

At the awards ceremony on Monday, 26 May 2025, Tyla won the Favourite Afrobeats Artist award

Many people are confused as to what genre Tyla is in exactly, as she previously stated she does pop-amapiano, and RnB

Tyla won the Favourite Afrobeats Artist award at the American Music Awards. Image: Kevin Mazur/Kayla Oaddams

Source: Getty Images

South African singer Tyla was crowned 2025's Favourite Afrobeats Artist at the American Music Awards.

Tyla beats Afrobeat greats at the AMA

At the annual AMAs, which took place on Monday, 26 May 2025 at the May 26, 2025, at the BleuLive Theatre in Las Vegas, award-winning singer Tyla walked away with an award.

In the category, the Push 2 Start hitmaker competed against Wizkid, Tems, Rema and Asake.

The star was also nominated for the Favourite Female R&B Artist award, but it was won by Snooze hitmaker SZA.

Tyla won an Afrobeats award, and this confused many music lovers. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Netizens deny Tyla is an Afrobeats artist

The debate around which genre Tyla Seethal dabbles in has been ongoing ever since she rose to fame and started winning many international awards.

At the MTV VMAs, Tyla yet again walked away with an Afrobeats award, but she felt odd about it. Her acceptance speech condemned American award shows for constantly grouping African artists under the afrobeats genre.

"The global impact that 'Water' has had on the world just proves that African music can be pop music too. This is just so special, but also bittersweet because I know there's a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It's more than just Afrobeats."

It seems some music lovers reject Tyla as an Afrobeats artist, saying Wizkid was more deserving. Here are the comments under Musa Khawula's post:

@lepara_PTA said:

"They need to be corrected. Tyla is not an Afrobeats artist."

@MrDwein argued:

"2025? Come on guys, she doesn’t deserve to win it."

@Reggie94_real stated:

"I like Tyla, but her winning an AMA doesn't feel fair to me. Why is she winning all the Afrobeats awards? She doesn't make African music. She makes westernised RnB. America might as well acknowledge Sade for Afrobeats. Sade is Nigerian."

@SpecsXL joked:

"Congratulations to her. They should add Amapiano to their genres because these two genres aren't the same, we need to correct the Americans before we have more "Babimba Tribe" situation."

Fans congratulate Tyla on major win

However, many fans are elated for Tyla.

@arianaunext exclaimed:

"Oh exactly!!! They heard Push 2 Start, and they knew she had to win!"

@SirTopiano gushed:

"Tyla’s grind really pays off. Making waves and putting Afrobeats on the map."

@soonmource exclaimed:

"Tyla is winning, and she deserves it!"

@blinkot4charts said:

"The only win I am happy about. Congrats, Tylanation."

@KealaLaniFans said:

"She ate that win. Tyla’s not just rising—she’s redefining the game. Afrobeats got a new queen, and the crown fits perfectly."

Cardi B defends Tyla against bullies

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cardi B came to Tyla's defence after she got dragged for asking Halle Bailey or Lil Nas X to hold her award.

After Americans called her an 'Uppity African' and they trolled her online, the Bongos rapper said what Tyla was facing was bullying, and netizens deliberated on her views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News