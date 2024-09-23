A young oke found himself wishing he had not downloaded the latest iPhone software model after it messed up his photo storage

The oke shared a viral video sighing, as he could not undo what he had done

Social media users advised the gent on how to get his pictures back, while others were grateful they had not downloaded the new version

A TikTok content creator shared a sad video after downloading the latest software for iPhone users and realising his photos were all over the place.

The viral video received considerable attention from social media users. After being shared on TikTok under the user name @lp3t1, it reached 2.8M views, 143K likes, and 770 comments.

The dude wishes to reverse the iOS 18 upgrade

The short video shows the young man shaking his head in disbelief after upgrading his new software. He accompanied the post with the caption:

"Me wishing I did not download the iOS 18 after opening photos because now, there's no going back."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share the same sentiments with the gent

The video attracted many comments from social media users. Some were happy to hear of the issues before downloading the newer version, and some wished they had stayed on the old one.

User @sphumelele.hadebe sobbed:

"I’ve been looking for my hidden pictures, where are they 😭😭😭."

User @elaine_roslayne shared her pain:

"Same. I haven’t gone back to my photos since. I get a stroke each time I do go in. 😪."

User @morvite63 rejoiced:

"Thina, the android gang don't even know what's going on shm😔."

User @its._dudu._ shared her pain:

"I don’t know how it works😭😭😭😭 I’ve been struggling."

User @bora_min93 wished the post had come earlier:

"Me watching this after successfully updated ios18! 😭😭😭."

User @Vuyo advised:

"Go to photos , scroll all the way down and choose customise. Then untick everything apart from media types , utilities and albums , it looks less chaotic."

