Family members marked her iPhone charger to avoid mix-ups. Images: @paballokgware/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared the struggle of living in a household full of iPhone users.

In the video uploaded by @paballokgware, the woman is in her home where most of them own an iPhone. This means that chargers can be easily mixed up in the process, lol.

So to avoid the mix-up, they took a marker and marked their chargers with their initials - a struggle indeed. This content is relatable because most household phone chargers tend to cause hilarious problems, lol.

"It’s really fun in this house 😂."

Woman shares struggle of living in house of iPhone users

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over 360k views, with many online users laughing and relating to the struggle.

@Markaveli could relate:

"I painted mine with nail polish 💅."

@Tumeee laughed:

"The pain of losing an iPhone charger is serious😅."

@Kearabetswe Matlou shared:

"This is actually a good idea I always hide my charger after charging 🤣❤️."

@Fufu wrote:

"You know I was thinking of doing that the other day 🤣🤣🤣🤣 the struggle is so real."

@user65246188109014 expressed:

"I thought we the only household that marks there chargers."

@itmightbekokii commented:

"Too Real!!!!😭😭😭"

@ms_curvy shared:

"New struggle in every households, right now me and my niece asikhulumisani😂😂."

@Prudee S🎀 said:

"I bought those charger covers from SHEIN. It will take them forever to uncover my charger 🤣🤣🤣."

2 sisters excited to get new phones from granny

In another story, Briefly News reported about two sisters who thought they had iPhones after their granny bought them new phones.

A video on TikTok by @bathabilemaboi shows these cutest girls jazzed up to receive new phones, which were VH51 Itels. The kids were convinced that they now own 'iPhones'. Online users on TikTok were in tears, and the video got thousands of likes. The generous grandmother was rewarded with the sisters' joy at the moment.

