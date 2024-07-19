A young woman shared that she settled the balance of her iPhone 14 Pro she bought from MTN

She shared that she purchased the expensive smartphone as a gift for herself and to boost her credit score

Members of the online community took to the video's comment section with questions about the woman's choice to terminate her contract

A woman terminated her MTN contract and settled her iPhone 14 Pro balance. Images: @andile_ntucy01

A local woman took pride in her credit score and said she reduced the months she needed to pay for her phone contract.

Using the handle @andile_ntucy01 and the name Andy on TikTok, the 25-year-old woman elaborated on her accomplishment in a video she uploaded. She stated that after buying herself an iPhone 14 Pro (with a starting price of R33,999) from MTN, she terminated the contract and settled the balance.

"I paid for 15 months instead of 36," shared Andy.

The woman added in her caption:

"I saved myself so much stress."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to paid MTN settlement balance

Andy admitted in the comments that she made a mistake in her video and explained to a TikTokker that she bought the iPhone as a gift for herself (on credit) to boost her credit score. After 15 months, Andy decided she wanted to own the cellular device and paid it off.

Social media users took to the comment section with queries and expressed how they wished to do the same.

When @riri81698 asked Andy why she didn't go for the option of 24 months, she replied:

"I knew I was going to cancel it anyway."

@iamdee022 said in the comments:

"I only have four months to finish paying for my iPhone 13. I’m thinking of doing the same thing."

@xoli_m92 said to online users:

"I don't know how people even stomach paying 24 months. But I know the feeling of having a constant debit order. It's tedious. You did well."

A grateful @sedimat wrote in the comments:

"I didn't know that you can do that. Thank you."

Girl's father buys her a R22,000 iPhone 15

In related Apple news, Briefly News reported about a young girl who struck gold when her father decided to buy her an iPhone 15, with no reason required.

In a WhatsApp message with his daughter, the father said he would buy the R22,000 phone the day she asked about it. Members of the online community were astonished that the man had no problems spending such an exorbitant amount on a cellular device.

