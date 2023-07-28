A young lady shared how her sibling went to great lengths to charge his mobile device

He enlisted the assistance of a brick which he used to apply pressure to the charger to let it charge

Many South Africans seem to be going through the same thing, and they shared their struggles too

A man devised an ingenious way of charging his phone by balancing the charger with a brick. Image: @a_mashilo

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's brother, unwilling to give up on his phone charger, has balanced his charger with a brick to charge his phone!

The brother is so attached to his charger that he would do anything to save it, even going to such extremes as using bricks to make it work.

Video of young man's ingenious charging plan keeps Mzansi in stitches

@a_mashilo's hilarious video trended on TikTok, hitting over 800K views. Netizens loved the sibling's ingenuity and praised the hilarious video for high intelligence.

The brother's phone is so flat in the video that it won't switch on. The man then decides to devise a last-ditch effort to make his phone light up. He takes a brick, balances it on top of the charger cable, and the phone flashes the battery icon on the screen, which indicates that the phone is charging.

While the video may be hilarious, faulty phone chargers can damage the phone's components. They impair the phone by severely affecting the phone's circuitry.

Watch the video here:

South Africans in a similar situation to woman's brother

Netizens toppled over themselves in laughter and jokingly drew inspiration from the post. They also shared how they are in a similar predicament with their phone chargers.

Mamvelasenqobykazisanda said:

"Let me try to do this as well."

Kelebogile is in the same situation.

"Me right now with my iPhone charger."

Nomi commented:

"We all went through this."

Nwabinwabi remarked:

"This used to be me. I would even lick the battery."

Rethabile stanned.

"I know the struggle."

Source: Briefly News