Microsoft reportedly invested R5.4 billion in South Africa's cloud infrastructure for future data center expansion

Microsoft said the investment builds on a previous R20.4-billion infrastructure commitment and forms part of a broader strategy

The company partnered with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to expand access to AI education through the SABC+ streaming platform

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Microsoft said its R5.4-billion investment in South Africa’s cloud infrastructure will be used to secure land. Image: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Microsoft said its R5.4-billion investment in South Africa’s cloud infrastructure will be used to secure land for future data centre expansion and improve water and power readiness at its facilities.

South Africa's digital capability and competitiveness

According to MyBroadband, the company confirmed that the funding, announced by President Brad Smith in March 2025, will also support the expansion of its local cloud footprint and capacity across existing data centre regions. Microsoft said the investment builds on a previous R20.4-billion infrastructure commitment and forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen South Africa's digital capability and competitiveness. It added that cloud infrastructure underpins public services, business continuity and economic opportunities.

Smith explained that artificial intelligence development depends on three layers, infrastructure, models and applications, and said the company's focus locally is on the infrastructure layer. He noted that data centres are essential to developing and training AI systems and are critical to enabling further growth in the sector. The company has already partnered with local firms, including Lelapa AI, which develops multilingual large language models for African languages. In addition to infrastructure investment, Microsoft launched its AI Skills initiative in South Africa in January 2025 as part of a global programme that has reached millions of learners.

Microsoft launched its AI Skills initiative in South Africa in January 2025. Image: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Embed AI and digital skills into everyday life

In January 2026, the company partnered with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to expand access to AI education through the SABC+ streaming platform. The collaboration aims to integrate AI learning modules, digital literacy pathways and credentialed training into the platform. Microsoft said SABC+, which has about 1.9 million registered users and roughly 25% active users, provides a channel to broaden access to digital skills training. The platform allows users to access learning content on demand, complete assessments and earn recognised credentials.

Microsoft Elevate AI skills director in South Africa, Tiara Pathon, said the initiative is intended to embed AI and digital skills into everyday life and improve access to employment opportunities. She added that expanding access to such skills is key to building a more inclusive digital economy. The SABC+ education catalogue now includes a dedicated Microsoft AI Skills section, featuring content on AI fundamentals, generative AI and responsible use of the technology.

South Africa gets R3.8 billion climate loan from Germany

Briefly News also reported that South Africa has secured a concessional climate loan from Germany to the value of R3.8 billion, to boost the country's power grid.

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, thanked Germany for its continued support.

Source: Briefly News