A young woman records her brother's reaction after surprising him with an iPhone

The lady and her boyfriend put money aside so they could give him his first phone as a gift

Her dual role as a parent and an older sister to her brother received praise from online users

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Marina buys an iPhone for her baby brother. Images: marinamiaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A big sister gave her baby brother the ultimate gift. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a woman named Marina and her boyfriend surprises her brother with a brand-new iPhone.

The makeup artist has raised her brother as if he were her own, ensuring that he never felt the absence of his parents.

The boy is initially surprised and believes he has new shoes, but the suspense does not end there. He had to open several boxes before he found the gift. It was a brand-new iPhone, much to his surprise.

Marian captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Literally love that he appreciates everything"

People praise the older sister for doing such a great job

People from all over the world praised the sister for her outstanding performance. Many people have said that it is extremely difficult to fill the shoes of a parent, and judging by the little boy's reaction, she is doing an excellent job.

Here are some of the comments:

Benny Ortiz said:

"Take me back to when my smile was so innocent. Protect him at all costs."

Pierced Miss commented:

"He’s so happy, y’all are doing a great job. I’m sure it hasn’t been easy but these moments make it so worth it. You are truly a blessing."

Angelboobear said:

"That smile so wholesome. I lost my little brother three years ago. I miss being able to do this!! Always so appreciative too. Little bros are the best."

Shy commented:

"You are the BEST sister ever. You’re so caring to be willing to raise him. I hope he never feels like he’s missing love."

"May God lift you": Lady builds house for parents, gives them better structure with husband's help

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady who built her parents a house with a low income.

The domestic worker saved up money and could construct a thatched roofed structure.

@hellenanddaniel shared the video documenting how she helped build a home for her parents throughout the years despite her low income.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News