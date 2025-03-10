A bride shared a heartfelt video capturing her mixed emotions on her wedding day, revealing how she intentionally delayed her traditional ceremony when it was already behind schedule

Content creator Siyanda Njadayi-Mngcongo explained in her video caption that she was experiencing such intense feelings that it caused her to cry

Despite the emotional rollercoaster and timing setbacks, the couple's wedding ultimately went ahead successfully, with social media users sending messages of love and support to the bride

A woman shared a clip showing why she delayed her wedding ceremony. Images: @SiyandaNjadayi-Mngcongo

Source: Facebook

A South African bride has shared her emotional wedding day experience, showing the raw and often unseen side of matrimonial celebrations as she experienced overwhelming feelings that led to further delays in her traditional ceremony.

Content creator @SiyandaNjadayi-Mngcongo posted the video on Facebook showing her arrival at the wedding venue. The footage captures her sitting in the car, visibly emotional as she fans herself with a handkerchief and wipes away tears. Instead of the typical excited bride, viewers witness someone experiencing a complex mix of feelings, appearing anxious and worried.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Wedding day emotions

In the caption accompanying her video, Siyanda explained the situation:

"I had mixed emotions this day, my wedding delayed and I delayed it further cause iniyo yayijikeleza on the venue izulisela ndinde ndiyeke ulila cause andiyeki ukhala 🥹🌸❤️"

Despite challenges in the ceremony beginning on time, Siyanda and her husband did eventually exchange vows, with photos on her social media account showing a beautiful celebration.

Wedding jitters and pre-ceremony anxiety are incredibly common, with many brides and grooms experiencing what's often referred to as cold feet before their big day. According to relationship experts, these feelings show in various ways, from overwhelming doubt and general anxiety to increased fighting with partners or behavioral changes.

Media depictions of marriage can heighten anxiety by creating unrealistic expectations. The common belief that you should just know when you've found your perfect match puts tremendous pressure on couples. In reality, it's completely normal to experience uncertainty, and the healthiest approach is to vocalize these feelings rather than suppress them.

A woman shared a clip showing the emotional side of wedding ceremonies. Images: @SiyandaNjadayi-Mngcongo

Source: Facebook

Mzansi shows support

The comment section filled with supportive messages for Siyanda after she shared her vulnerable moment:

@Lindy Malindy comforted:

"Ncooo sending hugs ❤️❤️❤️"

@Angela Dede Asare blessed:

"Looks like it's a marriage ceremony. May the Lord go ahead of you and help you always."

@Nwai Nwai reminisced:

"I love this era so much for you my friend, bethuna we have grown so much❤️🥺"

@Nosisi Ntola shared:

"Will never get married in public cause I'll have ugly pics from crying. Cause I don't have a mom."

@Sandisiwe Sandy Stofile congratulated:

"Congratulations to you Siya ❤️❤️🔥 You look Stunning sisi ❤️"

@Jeannette Mkhaliphi assured:

"Congratulations Sisi, look stunning, you won't finish crying mntase it's a most beautiful moment."

A TikTok content creator documented his anxiety while waiting in the car during lobola negotiations for his South African girlfriend, capturing the nervous moments as representatives from both families met to discuss marriage arrangements.

Briefly News also reported on an Afrikaner woman's rendition of the popular song "Vuli Ndlela" at a wedding celebration, which captured the hearts of South Africans online, with the video going viral across multiple social media platforms.

also reported on an Afrikaner woman's rendition of the popular song "Vuli Ndlela" at a wedding celebration, which captured the hearts of South Africans online, with the video going viral across multiple social media platforms. A viral video showing kids misbehaving at their parents' wedding sparked a heated debate on discipline and parenting in South Africa.

