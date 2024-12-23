Actress Zazi Kunene recently shared a video of herself watching her Generations: The Legacy character

The rising star recently secured the role of Rorisang's new nanny, Alice, in the SABC1 soapie

She stars opposite her famous dad, Vusi Kunene, who plays the villainous role of Jack Mabaso

Actress Zazi Kunene is thrilled to play Alice in ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Image Instagram @zazi.kunene

Shaka ILembe actress Zazi Kunene who portrays Alice on Generations: The Legacy recently took to her X account to share a video acting on the SABC1 soapie.

She captioned the video: "Please do not invite me out this December, ngibuka (I'm watching) iGenerations. Thanks. Love u, mbyeiiii."

Kunene joined the show after leaving e.tv's telenovela Smoke & Mirrors where she played the role of a prostitute-turned-restaurant manager, Sindi.

The actress joined the SABC1 soapie this December to star opposite her famous father, Vusi Kunene.

The veteran actor currently portrays the villainous role of Jack Mabaso on Generations: The Legacy.

Generations: The Legacy viewers respond to her video

@MananaSpho said:

"It's been a minute since I watched Generations. I don't even know other characters now.. But I watched that episode because I'm home now. You are bringing up Jack pasts to Sphe."

@TalentNyonie wrote:

"Until now the last time I had seen someone hyping Generations was probably somewhere around 1999."

@Fragiie_Millz responded:

"Can we do Generations and chill when you not busy?"

@nsbusiso800 wrote:

"Is there anything better on TV though? I don't think so. Mfundi Vundla is us. But my family makes fun of me how @8pm I'm locked in."

@6lvqButterfly said:

"Finally! Father and daughter acting together."

Vusi Kunene dumps House of Zwide

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July that Zazi Kunene's father, Vusi Kunene, who played Funani Zwide in House of Zwide, returned to the SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Kunene dumped the e.tv fashion telenovela where he portrayed the leading fashion designer.

The SABC1 soapie welcomed back the Shaka ILembe star on their X account in August.

"Vusi Kunene makes his return as Jack Mabaso on @Gen_legacy tonight. Be there at 20:00," wrote the soapie on social media.

