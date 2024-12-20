Zazi Kunene Stars Opposite Her Father Vusi Kunene in ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Actress Zazi Kunene has scored a role in Generations: The Legacy alongside Vusi Kunene

The former Smoke & Mirrors star will play Alice in the SABC1 soapie

The actress' character will also be Rorisang Moroka's new nanny

Zazi Kunene as Alice and Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso in ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Images Instagram @Vusikuneneofficial/@zazi.kunene

Former Smoke & Mirrors actress Zazi Kunene has secured the role of Alice in the soapie Generations: The Legacy.

The SABC1 soapie confirmed Kunene's latest character this week on their Instagram page.

"Let's welcome Zazi Kunene, who will be portraying the character of Alice. Can't wait to see what your character has in store for the Generations: The Legacy Family," wrote the soapie.

The popular soapie also shared the video on TikTok:

Her previous roles in Smoke & Mirrors and Shaka ILembe

The actress is famously known for portraying the character of Sindi in e.tv's Smoke and Mirrors.

She exited the popular e.tv telenovela in January this year after her character got killed.

Kunene is also known for playing the role of Nandi's daughter alongside Nomzamo Mbatha who played her mother in Mzansi Magic's Shaka ILembe.

The 24-year-old actress revealed in a 2021 interview with Daily Sun that she has had to overcome a lot of insecurities concerning her body when she joined the industry.

“As an upcoming artist you worry about a lot of things. My body weight and the way I look have always been things I worried about in the past. I was very chubby growing up and when I got into the industry I wanted to make sure that I was skinny," she said.

She also revealed that she's since realised that what speaks volumes is her talent and the way she treats people.

"I have forgotten all those things because people are now embracing their bodies, their insecurities. I love myself; I love my body and I want to encourage young black girls to be who they are,” she added.

Are actors Zazi Kunene and Vusi Kunene related?

TshisaLIVE reports that the rising star is the daughter of veteran actor Vusi Kunene.

"Zazi, the daughter of veteran actor Vusi Kunene, has starred on drama series such as Queendom, Shaka iLembe, Smoke & Mirrors and Moya," says the publication.

The award-winning actor currently portrays the villainous role of Jack Mabaso on Generations: The Legacy.

The pair also starred in the first season of Mzansi Magic's hit series, Shaka ILembe.

Though neither the actress, nor the veteran actor have confirmed the media reports, Generations: the Legacy fans are thrilled about Zazi's latest character.

A fan of the soapie, @Mphostamphoza responded: "Congratulations beautiful, sekumele ngibuke (I have to watch) Generations The Legacy."

@lwande_1958 wrote: "I'm so happy for you. I love your acting."

@Shwantebatso said: "Our new Au pair for Rorisang."

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Khobonina Qubeka said: "Omg. I am so excited for you."

Zazi also took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to celebrate her latest role in the soapie.

"New character: Meet Alice tonight at 20:00 on @generations_the_legacy. Can’t wait to share her journey with you all," she wrote.

More actors join 'Generations: The Legacy'

Briefly News reported in July that the legendary actor Vusi Kunene left e.tv's House of Zwide for Generations: The Legacy.

The show also recently welcomed back Rapulana Seiphemo as Tau Mogale, while Kgomotso Christopher and Aubrey Poo portray siblings Keabetswe Moroka-Moloi and Khumo Moroka.

