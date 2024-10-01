Zodwa Wabantu Refuses to Repay Club Organiser His R13K, Claims Ancestors Do Not Allow Refunds
- Zodwa Wabantu left an event organiser angry following a no-show at an event she was paid R13,000 for
- The exotic dancer claimed that her ancestors did not allow refunds as it was against their practices
- Zodwa reportedly offered to perform at a later date as she ditched the initial date for a higher-paying gig
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South African exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu has yet again landed on the wrong side of an event organiser. She was a no-show at an event she was booked to perform at.
Event organiser slams Zodwa Wabantu
According to Daily Sun, Zodwa Wabantu was booked by Stenga Shabangu to perform at Stengas Place in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, 7 September.
After she was paid her R13,000 booking fee, the dancer was a no-show. This left Shabangu disgruntled, and he went off on her in the media. Her unprofessionalism also allegedly caused people to be unsettled and resorted to violence.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“What hurts the most is that she did not communicate with us that she won’t be available," the publication quoted Shabangu saying.
He added that Zodwa was the main act and he lost a lot of money. Shabangu wants Zodwa Wabantu to pay up using money she gets from other bookings.
Why Zodwa will not refund the organiser
The dancer told the news publication that her ancestors do not allow refunds because the money she receives is her blessings from them. She claimed that refunding him the money would be against their practices.
“I’m an ancestor’s child and when money comes in, there’s no way I can give it back because I have asked for it from my ancestors.”
Zodwa then reportedly offered to perform at a later date. When asked why she ditched Shabangu, Zodwa said she had to prioritise a higher-paying gig.
Khaya Dladla ditches Mandoza' concert
In a previous report from Briefly News, Khaya Dladla reportedly pulled out of the Mandoza event because of disagreements with the organisers.
The media star reportedly said he was misled and decided to distance himself from the show. The show also featured Mandoza's sons, and netizens cheered them on for keeping their dad's legacy alive.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za