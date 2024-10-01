Zodwa Wabantu left an event organiser angry following a no-show at an event she was paid R13,000 for

The exotic dancer claimed that her ancestors did not allow refunds as it was against their practices

Zodwa reportedly offered to perform at a later date as she ditched the initial date for a higher-paying gig

South African exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu has yet again landed on the wrong side of an event organiser. She was a no-show at an event she was booked to perform at.

Event organiser slams Zodwa Wabantu

According to Daily Sun, Zodwa Wabantu was booked by Stenga Shabangu to perform at Stengas Place in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, 7 September.

After she was paid her R13,000 booking fee, the dancer was a no-show. This left Shabangu disgruntled, and he went off on her in the media. Her unprofessionalism also allegedly caused people to be unsettled and resorted to violence.

“What hurts the most is that she did not communicate with us that she won’t be available," the publication quoted Shabangu saying.

He added that Zodwa was the main act and he lost a lot of money. Shabangu wants Zodwa Wabantu to pay up using money she gets from other bookings.

Why Zodwa will not refund the organiser

The dancer told the news publication that her ancestors do not allow refunds because the money she receives is her blessings from them. She claimed that refunding him the money would be against their practices.

“I’m an ancestor’s child and when money comes in, there’s no way I can give it back because I have asked for it from my ancestors.”

Zodwa then reportedly offered to perform at a later date. When asked why she ditched Shabangu, Zodwa said she had to prioritise a higher-paying gig.

Khaya Dladla ditches Mandoza' concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khaya Dladla reportedly pulled out of the Mandoza event because of disagreements with the organisers.

The media star reportedly said he was misled and decided to distance himself from the show. The show also featured Mandoza's sons, and netizens cheered them on for keeping their dad's legacy alive.

