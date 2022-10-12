Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at the club owners and event organisers who started the #ZodwaMustPay movement after she pulled a no-show at their events

The club owners and event organisers shared that the exotic dancer did not come to their events after they paid her thousands of rand and she's now giving them a run around

Zodwa Wabantu reportedly said that she doesn't care about the movement, adding that the organisers can give her new dates if they still want her to perform

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at the #ZodwaMustPay movement started by club owners who are not happy with how she conducts her business.

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at event organisers who want her to pay them back after pulling a no-show. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

The event organisers and club owners claim the exotic dancer owes them thousands of rand after she pulled a no-show after being paid.

Fuming event organiser Tee M Bee revealed that he booked the media personality to perform at the Bethal Summer Festival in Mpumalanga on 29 November, 2021. Tee M Bee claimed Zodwa Wabantu did not show up after he paid her R25 000.

Tee M Bee went on to share that he wants his money back but Zodwa is now ignoring his texts and calls. Daily Sun reports that the owner of Funky Inn Resort in Soshanguve Frans Machele said he first booked Zodwa in August 2021. Frans said he paid her a deposit of R10 000 but she didn't arrive at the venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also claimed she's now ignoring his calls and text messages, adding that patrons accused him of using Zodwa's name to catch them. Zodwa Wabantu allegedly shared that she doesn't care about the #ZodwaMustPay movement.

She advised them to give her new dates because she'll "always get bookings from my ancestors".

Makhadzi apologises after pulling a no-show

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has apologised for again pulling a no-show. The energetic performer missed her show at the Northern Cape Heritage Festival towards the end of last month

The Ghanama hitmaker had been fully paid to do her thing on stage at the gig but did not arrive because of logistics issues and being had apparently been overbooked on the day.

Daily Sun reports that the singer's management Open Mic took to social media to apologise to the fuming event organisers on behalf of their artist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News