Former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene has been accused of scamming an unemployed man. William Kgole of Hammanskraal claims the actress swindled him his R16 000 in a Bitcoin scam.

Former ‘Generations: The Legacy' actress Letoya Makhene has been accused of scamming an unemployed man. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

William shared that the former Isidingo star promised him instant fortune but now owes loan sharks more than R18 000. He borrowed money from friends and family members after Letoya approached him on TikTok in August.

William said Letoya told him she was an expert trader when they spoke on social media. He further shared that he trusted her because she's a prominent person. They even discussed business via video calls. The "traumatised" man shared that his wife also borrowed money from colleagues but now can't go to work because she owes them.

IOL reports that Letoya Makhene admitted that she knows William. She suggested that William pays for the cost of transfer in order for the company management to approve his investment withdrawal as soon as possible.

Social media users took to Twitter and shared their views on the story.

@ManRomez said:

"The irony in this."

@lungidosh wrote:

"I am not laughing but it sounds like one of those typical 419 stories. The couple was clearly driven by greed.I am just wondering how much was the ROI."

@Tumza__M added:

"They’ve been asking for royalties for the longest of time. @NathiMthethwaSA needs to come through for them."

