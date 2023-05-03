Yanga Sobetwa, winner of South Africa's Idols SA season 14, believes that record labels often fail to push the music of young artists after signing them

Yanga Sobetwa talks about the struggles of being the winner of singing competitions. Images: @yanga_sobetwa

Yanga Sobetwa, the winner of South Africa's Idols SA season 14, recently shared her thoughts on why singers often struggle to become megastars after leaving singing competitions. According to Yanga, the contracts signed by young artists with record labels are often to blame for their lack of success.

In a recent interview on the Nkululeko n Cultr podcast, Yanga explained that record labels often sign young artists but then fail to push their music as much as they should. "They'll make you release one song and not push it that much. They'll do the bare minimum that they have to do to honour the contract," she said.

Taking to YouTube, fans shared their opinions on the young songbird's journey, some praised her for her mature nature and how she carried herself.

Luthando Singata said:

"Love the way she expresses herself. Very open and wise."

Ntombi Kumalo said:

"Yanga is so mature and outspoken. Lovely."

Kabelo Modisane said:

"When she said, 'They are not your fans they are idols fans...'"

Thebe G said:

"She is amazing our country honestly needs to put more work to be more professional in everything we do."

amow_ mee said:

"She’s such a beautiful spiritual being."

Siyakholwa Fuma said:

"I like how bhut' Nku became an older brother here and created a safe space for uYanga in expressing herself."

Worldwide New Trending Songs! said:

"You are so unpredictable Nkululeko my bro, this channel will definitely reach 100k subscribers."

Khunjulwa Nombombo said:

"Loved the way Yanga articulated herself. Nkululeko please give your guest(s) a chance to speak. You spoke more than the guest and you kept on speaking over her at times."

