Boss Moves: DJ Zinhle Finally Launches Her Physical Store at Mall of Africa

Media personality DJ Zinhle has finally launched her physical store at the Mall of Africa in Gauteng

The musician's accessories and jewellery store opened its doors to customers at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 1 September

The excited businesswoman thanked her Era by DJ Zinhle team for making sure that her dream came true

DJ Zinhle has finally launched her first physical store at the Mall of Africa. The media personality took to social media to announce that the accessories and jewellery store would be launched this Wednesday, 1 September.

The pregnant businesswoman shared that the store launched at 12:30pm. She shared that as much as she was exhausted, she was extremely proud of herself and her team for working tirelessly to see her dream come true.

DJ Zinhle has finally launched her physical store at Mall of Africa. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the Umlilo hitmaker told her fans that she couldn't wait to meet them at the launch. According to ZAlebs, Zinhle said:

"The big day is finally here!! I am exhausted but also insanely proud of the @erabydjzinhle team. Our flagship store at @_themallofafrica launches TODAY!!!! Store Opens at 12:30 today, we can’t wait to see you!!!"

Mzansi celebs took to the star's comment section to congratulate her for her boss moves. Check out some of their comments below:

thickleeyonce said:

"Congratulations queen!!! I’m so excited for you! Can’t wait to shop."

sandimazibuko wrote:

"Mommy, this is beautiful. What an amazing journey, always inspired."

thatninahastie commented:

"CONGRATULATIONS ZINHLE. FIRE FIRE FIRE. You’re such an inspiration. BOSS MOVES, BRAVE ENERGY!"

relebogile said:

"Congratulations Sis! Continue to inspire us."

simzngema added:

"You look so beautiful. Congratulations sisi."

DJ Zinhle prepares to launch physical store

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle is all about her bag. Sis is preparing to open her new physical store at Mall of Africa in Midrand. The DJ and businesswoman took to social media recently to share with her followers that she'll launch the new store at the beginning of September. According to reports, she'll officially open the store on 1 September.

ZAlebs reported that the Indlovu hitmaker is trying out the "physical store situation" as she runs most of her businesses online. She told a fan on Instagram Live:

"I’m testing it out with Mall of Africa and I’m going to put all my efforts in there."

The star also shared that she plans to open more stores in Durban and Cape Town if the new store becomes a success.

