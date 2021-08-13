Power Moves: DJ Zinhle to Launch Physical Store at Mall of Africa

DJ Zinhle has announced that she is about to launch a physical store at the Mall of Africa in Midrand

The musician-turned-businesswoman told her followers recently that she'll officially open the store on 1 September

DJ Zinhle has been running most of her businesses online and she feels it is now the right time to try out an actual store

DJ Zinhle is all about her bag. Sis is preparing to open her new physical store at Mall of Africa in Midrand.

The DJ and businesswoman took to social media recently to share with her followers that she'll launch the new store at the beginning of September. According to reports, she'll officially open the store on 1 September.

ZAlebs reports that the Indlovu hitmaker is trying out the "physical store situation" as she runs most of her businesses online. She told a fan on Instagram Live:

"I’m testing it out with Mall of Africa and I’m going to put all my efforts in there."

The star also shared that she plans to open more stores in Durban and Cape Town if the new store becomes a success.

"After that we are just going to franchise the store – other people need to benefit from my hard work."

DJ Zinhle creates jobs for South Africans

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the media personality recently announced that she was hiring employees for one of her businesses and Mzansi could not be more excited. The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to share the job posts.

However, it seems some hopefuls found the application process a little tedious and let the DJ know. @KeaobakaKay said:

"Done applying. But the questions are more like an actual interview."

BreezyBryton1 said:

"Zinhle fam hello me out, why is that after finding those fitting 2 people you still have to interview them when already they fit the profile? Still want to background check them? Some of us we so poor we work hard to get data to look for those vacancies but blessings..."

Responding to the haters, DJ Zinhle said:

“If it's too much for you then the job will probably be too much too. Please don't apply. You're not hired yet and you're already complaining.”

Source: Briefly.co.za