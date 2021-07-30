Girl Power: Media Mogul DJ Zinhle Creates Jobs for South Africans

South African media personality DJ Zinhle is expanding her Era franchise stores and is looking for more staff

Taking to social media, the businesswoman advertised some job posts for interested Mzansi social media users

While many were excited for the opportunity to work for Zinhle, others were put off by the long application process

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle is an affluent musician but also an incredible entrepreneur. The media personality recently announced that she was hiring employees for one of her businesses and Mzansi could not be more excited.

DJ Zinhle is expanding her business and creating more jobs. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to share the job posts.

However, it seems some hopefuls found the application process a little tedious and let the DJ know.

@KeaobakaKay said:

"Done applying. But the questions are more like an actual interview."

@BreezyBryton1 said:

"Zinhle fam hello me out, why is that after finding those fitting 2 people you still have to interview them when already they fit the profile? Still want to background check them? Some of us we so poor we work hard to get data to look for those vacancies but blessings..."

Responding to the haters, Zinhle said:

“If it's too much for you then the job will probably be too much too. Please don't apply. You're not hired yet and you're already complaining.”

Zinhle spills juicy relationship deets in Q&A, she prefers younger men

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle recently did a saucy Q&A session with her fans and made some interesting revelations.

The media personality revealed that younger men are her vibe. Black Motion's DJ Murdah Bongz is definitely Zinhe’s Mr Right with that four-year age gap.

Taking to social media to answer some of her fans' questions, Zinhle made it known that age is but a number, but didn’t mind a young one LOL.

Sticking to the relationship-based questions, Zinhle was asked to explain how her and Bongz’s romance took off. Sharing the sweet story, Zinhle explained how Bongz made a song for her from a record that was extremely dear to her heart.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za