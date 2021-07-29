Zinhle Spills Juicy Relationship Deets in Q&A, She Prefers Younger Men

DJ Zinhle recently did a Q&A on her Instagram Story where she answered some lit questions regarding her love life

Turns out, Zinhle is into younger men and Black Motion's DJ Murdah Bongz has made the cut with a four-year age gap

Zinhle also told the cute story of how Bongz won her heart over and even let fans know that another child is in her plans

DJ Zinhle recently did a Q&A on her Instagram Story where she revealed that younger men are her vibe. Black Motion's DJ Murdah Bongz is definitely Zinhe’s Mr Right with that four-year age gap.

Taking to social media to answer some of her fans' questions, Zinhle made it known that age is but a number, however, she doesn’t mind a young one LOL.

Q: Does age matter in who you date?

A: No. But I prefer younger men.

DJ Zinhle is all about Black Motion's DJ Murdah Bongz being younger than she is, it is her preference. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Sticking to the relationship-based questions, Zinhle was asked to explain how her and Bongz’s romance took off.

Sharing the sweet story, Zinhle explained how Bongz made a song for her from a record that was extremely dear to her heart. Gawsh, the feels!

DJ Zinhle made it known that Bongz went out of his way to make her feel special. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Bongz and Zinhle really do make an awesome couple and we are certain these two will stick. Zinhle also expressed that she wouldn’t mind just one more child, so that is totes something for fans to look forward to.

