DJ Zinhle’s alleged reality TV show has turned out to be nothing more than just words and fan’s dreams have been crushed

A publication reached out to Showmax after hearing the news and got feedback that swiftly ended the excitement

Showmax made it known that there is no reality TV show for Zinhle in production nor in talks, sorry guys

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The excitement over DJ Zinhle’s alleged reality TV show has quickly been extinguished. Looks like fans will just have to keep following Zinhle’s social media pages to see what is going on in her life.

After hearing the news from entertainment tea spiller, Kgopolo Phil Mphela, TshisaLIVE reached out to Showmax for confirmation.

DJ Zinhle’s reality TV show is a no-go. Showmax crushed rumours, saying there is nothing in the mix. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

As reported by The South African, unfortunately they did not get the news we were all hoping for. Turns out there is no show, not even talks of one being made, according to Showmax.

“At this stage, there are no plans for a reality show with DJ Zinhle and Showmax,” Showmax head of content Candice Fangueiro said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Although it would have been a lit show, it did seem a little too good to be true as Zinhle tries her best to keep her private life out of the public eye. Guess it is back to the social media detective duties and fans trying to piece together what they can from there.

DJ Zinhle puts an end to pregnancy rumours with slimming snap

Is she pregnant or isn’t she? Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle left Mzansi scratching their heads when she shared some snaps looking remarkably slender for a woman rumours to be at least six months pregnant.

The media personality looked incredible, of course, but that’s not what many expected to be paying attention to.

The possibility that she could be using old pictures has not escaped us. Many celebrities who kept their pregnancies under wraps are known to do this to throw the press of their trail.

One Instagram user @rendi20191 said:

“Where is the pregnancy tummy people were telling me about na baby?”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za