DJ Zinhle is said to be gracing the people of Mzansi with a long-overdue reality TV show, and fans are amped

Kgopolo Phil Mphela spilt the tea on social media, claiming Zinhle’s reality TV show will be aired on Showmax

Fans flooded the comment section of Phil’s post, letting him know that they are hella keen to see the sauce this show will serve

DJ Zinhle has finally jumped onto the reality TV show train and fans are living for what’s he is about to serve. Zinhle and her fam are one of the most followed celebrity families in Mzansi, and a reality TV show is just what fans needed.

Entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela took to social media to drop the news. Having got some inside information from a source, Phil announced Zinhle’s reality TV show.

Phil said:

"Superstar DJ Zinhle is expanding her media empire. The multi-talented mom of one is adding a new title to her many titles. Business woman, TV personality, club DJ, best-selling artist, and now we have it on good authority that she is getting her very own reality show.

"According to our sources, Zinhle will be starring in her own reality show where she will open up her life as a celebrity mom, business mogul and a dream chaser. The show which will be on Showmax is rumoured to be in production under the working title of DJ Zinhle Unexpected"

This is definitely something many Zinhle fans have been waiting for. Taking to the comment section of Phil’s post, fans expressed their excitement.

@JustStamper commented with great excitement:

@Mbalingubane6 made it known that Zinhle is her favourite:

@BekithembaZ is here for it:

Unlike most, @MissZanZan loves Zinhle, however, the mysteriousness of her life staying private is what she would have preferred:

DJ Zinhle puts an end to pregnancy rumours with slimming snap

Is she pregnant or isn’t she? Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle left Mzansi scratching their heads when she shared some snaps looking remarkably slender for a woman rumours to be at least 6 months pregnant.

The media personality looked incredible, of course, but that’s not what many were expecting to be paying attention to.

The possibility that she could be using old pictures has not escaped us. Many celebrities who kept their pregnancies under wraps are known to do this to throw the press of their trail.

One Instagram user @rendi20191 said:

“Where is the pregnancy tummy people were telling me about na baby?”

