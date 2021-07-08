Confusing the Enemy: DJ Zinhle Shares Picture That Shatters Pregnancy Rumours

South African media personality DJ Zinhle has Mzansi completely confused about whether she is pregnant or not

The musician recently posted a picture where she looked slender and not at all pregnant as she did a few weeks ago

However, some keen-eyed social media users were able to note that the starlet was posting old picture and likely doing it to confuse her fans

Is she pregnant or isn’t she? DJ Zinhle recently left Mzansi scratching their heads when she shared some snaps looking remarkably slender for a woman rumours to be at least 6 months pregnant.

The media personality looked incredible, of course, but that’s not what many were expecting to be paying attention to.

The possibility that she could be using old pictures has not escaped us. Many celebrities who kept their pregnancies under wraps are known to do this to throw the press of their trail.

One Instagram user @rendi20191 said:

“Where is the pregnancy tummy people were telling me about na baby?”

@Baby_yluy said:

“This picture was taken in February, obviously she stopped posting recent pictures, if you check her timeline around February, you will find these pictures.”

@itum2 said:

“Confuse them wena Zinhle.”

Hmm, the plot thickens.

Meanwhile, sis slipped up recently when she accidentally showed off her growing baby bump.

DJ Zinhle slips up and shows off growing baby bump

Briefly News reported that the musician recently looked as if she was trying to hide her growing belly with a purse, but failed dismally.

Even her loose-fitting brown two-piece was not enough to keep keen eyes away from her mommy tummy.

DJ Zinhle is definitely glowing and it’s clear that she is at a great place in her life and very happy.

Social media users complimented her while some even pointed out that her beautiful belly was showing.

