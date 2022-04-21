A man got caught cheating when his girlfriend and the other woman teamed up and smacked him with proof

TikTok user @sararhiannon88 is the lady of the hour who made the man sit down in front of her and read through his cheating mess

Social media users could not give these women enough credit for what they did and thanked them for sharing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Women are rising and sticking together, and they are unstoppable! Two women ganged up on a man who was playing them both and recorded the moment for the world to see.

Two women caught a cheating man out and shared it with the world. Image: TikTok / @sararhiannon88

Source: UGC

Everyone dreams of a moment where they could catch their cheating partner out red-handed and make them feel as small as they truly are. Seeing two women do it left many clapping in their power.

TikTok user @sararhiannon88, aka the OG girlfriend, shared the clip to her page, revealing how she told her boyfriend that she knew he was cheating. Inviting him out for a meal, the spicy lady had a bag waiting for him filled with evidence of his cheating ways. Upon arrival, the man sits down and happily accepts the “gift”, not knowing what it is.

The expression on his face when he starts reading through the papers and realising what is going on is priceless!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The other woman was on a video call the entire time while another recorded the whole thing. These women did the most and set the tone for every person out there who has been done dirty!

The other woman, aka @Carlie_Erin, commented on the post, expressing her gratitude and how she has made a lifelong bestie out of a difficult situation. Yes, babes - this is the female power we like to see!

“Thankful for the way this turned out and so blessed with a new friend despite the situation. Always here for you! Drinks soon!”

The people of the world flood the comment section, clapping out of pure pride

This is a movie moment that had people replaying it more times than they could care to admit. These women deserve an award or something, because - wow!

People were hella impressed at the strength of these ladies and thanked them for doing what so many are scared to do and for reminding women how powerful they can be when they come together.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Beatrice Mercado613 said:

“He took the brown bag like it was his purse I can’t believe this app is free ”

@Ashley said:

“Did you tag him in this video? I’m dead ”

@Lisa Browne said:

“Well done - women working together, deadly act ”

@sammieokkk said:

“He deleted his account I'm dead.”

@Rachel said:

“I love when they don’t even defend themselves they just storm out like you’re the problem.”

Man claims "cheating" was created by white people to destroy black families, Mzansi roasts him

In related news, Briefly News reported that a local man may have bitten off more than he could chew after taking to social media with his views about cheating in romantic relationships. According to Lunga Thwema (@Thwema1), otherwise known as “Mr Red Flag” online, infidelity is a concept invented by white people.

He posted a controversial tweet where he wrote:

“Cheating is a concept created by white people in order to break up black families. But you guys aren’t ready for that conversation.”

Source: Briefly News