A video of a homeless man dialling numbers on a picture of a cellphone on a warming sign went viral

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared the video but highlighted the bright side of the sad situation

While some felt sorry for the man, others found comfort in the fact that there was some joy in his day

While it is heartbreaking to see homeless people, trying to find the bright side to every dark situation makes life a little more bearable. A video showing a man dialling numbers on a picture of a cellphone on a warming sign had many people laughing.

A homeless man found joy in dialling the numbers on the picture of a cellphone. Image: Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi

If there is one thing we can all learn from those less fortunate, is to find happiness even in the smallest things. Just like this man did in the picture of the cellphone.

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared the video of the man dialling numbers on a no cellphone warning sign, highlighting how these poor people find the most creative ways to entertain themselves.

“One thing, they know how to create their own fun ”

The people of Mzansi take their hats off to these people

It is thought to see, but understanding that the man might have gotten a few minutes of joy out of this warmed some hearts.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@KingBishop1st said:

“This seems fun”

@SavageMaveriick said:

“I wonder what is he going to do with that match stick and cigarette ”

@Molefe_Gape said:

“He's definitely dialing the numbers bro ”

@RealManKev said:

“ these guys are living in their own world.”

@MalumeRichie said:

“deleting the previous owners data”

