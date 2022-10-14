A video of a man pretending to he had spotted the popular faceless philanthropist, BI Phakathi has gone viral online

The man approaches the driver disguised as Phakathi in the footage and informs him about how hungry he is

The driver asks the man for R2 before driving off leaving the man annoyed as he thought he was about to score some big bucks

South African social media users were left laughing out loud after viewing a video of a man pretending he had spotted the popular faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi.

Phakathi has won over the hearts of many Mzansi netizens with viral videos of him blessing the homeless and less fortunate with money and much-needed goods, without ever showing his face.

One gent thought he had scored himself the jackpot after spotting BI Phakathi. Image: MSIZIsa/Facebook

The man in the said video is seen sitting alone on a bench near a bush as a car approaches. He runs to the car as the driver, with a voice very similar to Phakathi’s, asks how he is doing and whether he has eaten.

The man answers that he hasn’t eaten in two days and is starving. The driver responds by asking the man for R2 – one of Phakathi’s popular tricks – and the man excitedly gives him a whole R6 with the hope that he will get more money in return.

However, unlucky for him, the driver thanks him and drives away. The man chases after the car in frustration as he demands his money back much to the amusement of many Maznsi netizens.

Lol, what a cracker! Check out the video below:

Banele Mnelisi Dladla reacted:

“Yoooh akaze ngihleke kanje.”

Goodman Mthandeni said:

“Uthi uPhakathi sekphele yona imali‍♂️.”

Andile Ndlovu responded:

“Vele uphi yena uBI nami ngiyamdinga.”

Sithembiso Magubane replied:

“ Angikaze ngidle, ngyafa yindlala sengphila ngokudla amathamb'engqondo. .”

Princess Duma wrote:

“Kodwa yini Thando .”

Simphiwe Khoza commented:

“Eeerr Nami ngyamdinga lowomnumzane, uza nin ngaseThekwini.”

