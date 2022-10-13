Anonymous philanthropist BI Phakathi helped out a family of 30 living in a home with no electricity and few resources

This has been one of his largest donations and helpful deeds to date, also encouraging his followers to help

South African peeps loved the kindness and generosity he showed to the family, even bringing some peeps to tears

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BI Phakathi outdid himself this time around and helped out a family of 30 living in a home without electricity. He also blessed them with R15 000 and some groceries.

BI Phakathi helped out a family of thirty with R15k and some groceries. Images: BI Phakathi/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

BI Phakathi recorded the story of the family in a nine-minute-long video detailing the struggle they experienced. The Facebook post drew praise from netizens worldwide who loved his deed.

The house the large family lives in is quite small and cramped. They also have to share the few rooms available with each other. The head of the house told the philanthropist about their living conditions, which inspired BI to help.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A boy BI previously met is part of the family. The altruistic philanthropist took him to go clothing and food shopping for the family, leaving with carts full of food. He then donated a large sum of money to the family.

South Africans and netizens worldwide loved the act of kindness. See the comments below:

Alvina Maharaj said:

"May God bless and keep u, and may his face continue to shine on you always. You are truly the hands and feet of Jesus."

Ana Flores mentioned:

"How awesome that you found the little boy's family. God always makes a way."

Mata Phiri commented:

"Great job here in America just wishing you the best."

Sitina Miki Signil shared:

"Beautiful! Thank you for helping this beautiful family."

Faith Khumalo posted:

"It's them praying for me❤️ They know that he remains God in every situation❤️"

Bernadette Roberts said:

"I'm in tears here, the world needs more people like you, may God continue pouring his richest blessings upon you."

Taylor-Louise Baily commented:

"So glad you found him again and managed to help him and his family even more❤️ Love and respect to you ❤️"

Basil J Mafu mentioned:

"I cry after seeing such videos. The world should be a better place for everyone."

BI Phakathi blesses boy and family with generous donation, Mzansi stans his consistency: “My role model”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that famous anonymous altruist BI Phakathi blessed a boy and his family with a generous cash donation, bringing applause from South Africans who applauded and motivated his continued work.

The video starts with biphakathi1 focusing on the family and then calling the young boy to talk to him. The TikTok clip has since racked up over a million views, with tons of South Africans adding to the positivity with their encouraging words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News