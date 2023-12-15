Radio presenter Unathi left the internet amazed by her impressive vocals when she sang her 2017 song Nguwe on the radio

For years, Unathi's singing ability was under scrutiny especially when she would do live performances on Idols SA

The video has garnered Unathi praise from netizens, although a few are still not convinced that she's a great vocalist

Unathi proved that she still got it in a new video singing her song 'Nguwe'. Image: @unathi.co

Still not convinced that Unathi is a good singer? This trending video might change your mind.

Unathi's vocal chord gets to work in trending video

Unathi Nkayi captivated netizens with her remarkable vocal performance as she sang her 2017 song Nguwe on the airwaves.

The video was shared by @Dineo_thulii on X, and she admitted that Unathi's vocals left her stunned.

"I had never really heard Unathi singing live, and after this, I'm surprised."

Unathi is also a trending topic on social media after she held it down for the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana as she MC'd at her memorial service on 14 December.

Mzansi reacts to the video clip

For years, Unathi's singing ability faced scrutiny, particularly during her live performances on Idols SA. The TV host was a judge on the popular singing competition and would, at times, take to the stage.

The video has garnered Unathi praise. See responses below:

@Annie_Modiba lauded:

"She’s really a good singer."

@shiluvankuna reacted:

"What a lovely voice."

@thatom_thatom said:

"She can sing yena yoh."

@NormaMansoor said:

"I love every note that comes out of her."

@Bonginkosi8715 added:

"Best vocalist."

@ReydeC0raz0nes shared:

"She surprised us all."

@bokoromonio said:

"She's really good."

@gnont

"She can sing, hey."

@SavageMaveriick revealed:

"Love the voice."

