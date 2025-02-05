“A Reciprocation of Love”: Woman Shows Transport Driver Eating Schoolkids’ Lunch

A few young learners showed how generous they were when they offered their school transport driver food

The man received several options and looked a bit overwhelmed as he tried the meals without denying and offending the kids

Social media users in the post's comment section loved the viral video and applauded the man for how they thought he treated the little ones

A group of kids had no problem offering their lunch to a school transport driver. Images: Jacob Wackerhausen, Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Children have unique ways of showing appreciation, whether it be a smile or a small gesture. One school transport driver experienced this firsthand when they offered him their food.

No need for breakfast

A woman using the TikTok handle @ndandomuk shared a video of a man surrounded by schoolchildren with their lunchboxes facing him.

The man may have been overwhelmed as there were many options to choose from.

The woman told app users:

"Only a reciprocation of love. Pure love from the kids. I love this."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves fed transport driver

The TikTok video had a few local members of the online community heading to the comment section with positive comments about the man receiving food from the learners.

Online users loved the children's generosity. Image: LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

@melaninqueen984 laughed and said:

"Not Malome having a buffet."

@metsedorothyletla told the public:

"If Malome doesn't want to taste, they'll cry."

@natacia_m, who found the clip humorous, noted:

"Malome is overwhelmed but also having the time of his life."

@bridgettentombima jokingly shared with the online community:

"That’s why the parents don’t pay December fees."

@kgaugeloc wrote in the comment section with love:

"This says a lot about how he treats them."

@kefentse_masia laughed and stated to app users:

"Imagine skipping breakfast because you have 15 different lunchboxes to taste."

3 Other stories about kids' lunch

In another story, Briefly News reported about a popular content creator who told people she started preparing her daughter's school lunch at 5am.

reported about a popular content creator who told people she started preparing her daughter's school lunch at 5am. High school learners left social media users salivating when they showed their lunchboxes that featured extravagant meals.

A South African mother showcased her Grade 1 son's gourmet school lunch, which included an elaborate homemade pizza and snacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News