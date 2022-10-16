Kehlani appeared on Slikour's YouTube channel to do an interview that was posted four days ago

The singer addressed her local fans and gave them permission to pronounce her name the South African way

While talking to Slikour, the singer shyly attempted to say her name but couldn't fully commit to it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kehlani tries to pronounce her name the South African way in an interview with Slikour. Image: @kehlani

Source: Instagram

US musician Kehlani sat down with Skwatta Kamp member Slikour to do an interview about her Rocking the Daisies performance last week.

Slikour posted their chilled conversation on his YouTube channel and talked about the pronunciation of her name.

Kehlani said that she was aware that her South African fans have been trying to teach her how to say her name properly in her comments section for years.

Slikour tried to help her out, but she was hesitant to try out of embarrassment. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"It sounds great, and I'm fully welcoming everybody to call me that when you see me at the club tonight and when you watch this interview."

Online people loved how sweet and down-to-earth she looked and suggested she return to SA to perform in more provinces.

Watch the complete video below:

Read some of the comments from South Africans:

Alpha King shared:

"When I heard her name, I thought she was South African."

theboykent said:

"Slikour killed me on the name pronunciation part. "

Phelisa Magqabi added:

"OMG, she is beautiful. I'm glad she was in SA I Love her and her music.❤️❤️"

torrey_sa commented:

"OG Slikour makes it look easy, dope interview! Shout out to Kehlani, her energy is too good."

IamAman Dempisi posted:

"I don't know her. It's crazy how I have detached from American music and she seems so cool."

@GeeendaKid3 asked:

"Kanti is she not Kehlani?"

Siyanda Mabija mentioned:

"She’s so sweet and funny."

Zikiia Bruce posted:

"Love the interview. One of my favorite artists."

Kehlani rocks 1st Mzansi stage ever, US star’s lit performance leaves Rocking the Daisies crowd wanting more

In related entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that Kehlani, an American singer and songwriter, was in South Africa and made her presence felt when she performed at a Mzansi music festival.

Kehlani headlined Rocking the Daisies, leaving her Mzansi fans wanting more of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News