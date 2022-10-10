Kehlani has only been in South Africa for a few days, but she has already won the hearts of many South Africans

The US-based singer performed at one of Mzansi's biggest music festivals, Rocking the Daisies and received a lot of love from the audience

Immediately following her performance, festivalgoers took to social media to share videos of the star's fire stage

Kehlani, an American singer and songwriter, is in South Africa and made her presence felt when she performed at a Mzansi music festival.

Kehlani headlined Rocking the Daisies, leaving her Mzansi fans wanting more of her.

Even though it was the official return of the famous festival following the Corona Virus outbreak, which forced the closure of gathering places, Kehlani ensured the crowd didn't have any bad things to say about the concert's return. It was also Kehlani's first performance in South Africa and Africa as a whole.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner shot to the top of South African social media trends almost immediately after concertgoers began raving about her electrifying stage presence.

ZAlebs added that Kehlani sang several of her top hits, including Hate The Club and Night Like This.

On Twitter, @SAHIPHOPFEEDs shared the following video of Kehlani's performance:

South Africans can't close their mouths about Kehlani's fire stage

Many people were blown away by her performance, and the Good Life hitmaker received a lot of love from festivalgoers and those who saw a glimpse of her fire stage on social media.

@sthsdnl said:

"I can’t believe I witnessed Blxckie, Nasty C, Kehlani and DBN Gogo all in one night. Weekend of note."

@lovefromKiro10 shared:

"My life is complete. You are absolutely incredible! Thank you @Kehlani ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@beeancaabels posted:

"I thought I could keep it cool and collected, but Kehlani shook me to my d*mn core"

@foyinog wrote:

"I met Kehlani and saba yesterday, oh what a night "

@JayFromVenda also said:

"Kehlani opened her set with the line, "You got me f*cked up!" I knew some serious toxicity was about to fly. By the end of the set, my girl was accusing me of flirting with a lady who works at the tollgate 3 days ago."

@InsightThobe also shared:

"Seeing Saba perform & going word for word is genuinely a moment I won't forget. What a lovely time at Rocking The Daises. Kehlani & Emotional Oranges gained a new fan."

@Luyanda PhakathiI raved:

"I need to gather myself a bit before I talk about Kehlani because wow my heart cannot believe that, for one, I spoke it into existence and I actually witnessed them."

