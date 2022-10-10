Somizi Mhlongo announced on his timeline that he plans to celebrate his 50th birthday with a grand concert

The Idols SA judge shared a poster that drew a lot of attention from his devoted fans, who were ready to flock to his comments section

South African netizens are currently choosing which Mzansi artists they want to see at the concert after SomG stated that he was unsure who to include on the guest list

Somizi Mhlongo is planning a huge concert for his 50th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo is a massive fan of everything luxurious. It can be seen in everything from his lavish homes and cars to the types of jobs he takes in the entertainment industry.

As a result, it's no surprise that SomG's 50th birthday will be out of the ordinary. The media personality appears to be planning a lavish event that will leave his guests wanting more.

On Instagram, Somgaga recently revealed his grand plans for his big day. He said he intends to hold his party at Sun City Super Bowl. The Idols SA judge aims to invite the most well-known faces in the entertainment industry, including Mzansi politicians.

However, Somizi also intends to include his fans by selling tickets to the concert, which will take place in January.

"So as u may all know by now that I’m turning 50 this December…… and I’m celebrating in a big way with a huge concert in @suncityresortsa super bowl in January…… now the question to u is WHO ( amongst my industry friends) WUD U LIKE TO SEE ON THE LINE UP ……. Singers…. Dancers…. DJ’s….TV personalities….. sports personalities….. politicians….. etc…..TICKETS SALES OPEN NEXT WEEK FRIDAY."

On Instagram, Somizi Mhlongo shared the following plans for his 50th birthday concert:

Somizi's fans pick the guests they want to see at the birthday concert

@nailed_by_tino picked out guests by tagging them:

"@casspernyovest @djzinhle @pearlthusi @vusinova1 @djmaphorisa @kabelo @dr_rebeccamalope"

@rofhiwa_madzhie trolled SomG, saying:

"A reunion between you and @ttmbha would be a nice surprise..don’t shout at me, please. I am an orphan."

@zuluphoebe urged SomG not to leave out the following stars:

"@podcastwithmacg @nkosazana_daughter @amandablacksa @drmalinga @robot_boii @mphopopps they ned to be there in the list."

@misskay004 wants to see the following musicians on the guest list:

"Without a doubt.. @djzinhle @nyovest943 @ makhadzi @djtira .. . pls @somizi .. make It happen "

@veronicamushwana found the best performer for Somizi:

"@thato_jazz_sa will make s great DJ list❤️"

@the_real_sedzani chose Ghanama hitmaker:

"@makhadzisa"

@dieketsenglentsela shared the following suggestion:

"50 artists for 50 years "

@missgee.com1 added to the long thread of suggestions:

"Zonkemusic, Vusi nova, Kelly Khumalo and lamiez_wolworthy you can also add Mafikizolo"

Nota Baloyi gives Zahara advice following alleged drunk video at Macufe

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Throughout the last few months, Nota Baloyi has been anything but kind, wasting countless hours sharing his unwaveringly harsh opinions. He has previously dragged several celebrities, and it was no different when Loliwe singer Zahara's alleged drunk video from her Macufe performance surfaced.

Nota, known for his strong opinions, immediately took to his controversial Twitter account to advise Zahara on what would be best for her dying career. He dragged Zahara for filth.

Nota implied in response to the viral video that Zahara's problems stemmed from her inability to marry. Baloyi compared Zahara's dying career to her ex-wife Berita's.

