The family of Johannesburg pastor, Siva Moodley has been left with a huge debt after he failed to resurrect

Reports circulating online suggest Moodley died on 14 August 2021 but his burial was placed on hold because his wife thought he would resurrect

Moodley's body was buried after almost two years at a funeral home and the undertakers are now saying they are owed over R100K

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral home that kept the body of Gauteng pastor Siva Moodley is now demanding payment for keeping his body for almost two years and conducting his burial.

Joburg Pastor Siva Moodley's family allegedly owes a funeral home R100 000. Image: @MDNnewss

In a story that left South Africans at a loss for words, a funeral home had to seek the court's permission to bury the body of a popular pastor after storing it at their facility for close to two years.

Joburg pastor's body kept in mortuary for almost 600 days, waiting for his resurrection

According to News24, Siva Moodley's body was kept on ice for such a long time because his wife claimed that she had a dream that he would resurrect. Martin's Funerals Roodepoort tried contacting the family several times but they never responded.

The funeral home resorted to seeking a court order to be able to bury the body because his family had not given any orders on what to do with the body.

Joburg funeral home demands R100K from Siva Moodley's family

TimesLIVE reported that the pastor's family owes Martin's Funerals Roodepoort funeral home R100 000 for storing his body in a casket at a refrigerated mortuary in Johannesburg for almost two years.

The cost also includes the pastor's recent burial and legal fees.

