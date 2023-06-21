A video of a young woman testing fate as she attempts to touch an electric fence has gone viral

The amusing clip shows the woman getting a painful shock as she cries and runs away from the fence

Thankfully she wasn't too hurt as electric fences carry high voltage and have the potential to cause serious harm

The main danger of an electric fence is the electrical shock that it delivers. Still, one babe wanted to put it to the test by touching it with her bare hands.

In a TikTok video posted by @nikels81, a young woman is seen placing her hand on an electric fence in quick nervous motions.

After noticing that she wasn't harmed, she attempts to hold one of the wires before letting out a loud cry in response to the painful shock.

Bathong, talk about living on the edge. We wonder what sparked the dangerous curiosity in the first place.

Watch the video below:

Is it ok to touch an electric fence?

No, it is not safe to touch an electric fence, Plant Native says. Touching an electric fence can cause serious injury. Electric fences are designed to deliver a shock that is strong enough to deter animals from touching the fence.

Animals can bear this shock, but in the case of human beings, the shock can be very harmful. The shock from an electric fence can cause burns, muscle twitching, and even cardiac arrest in some cases.

Netizens respond with banter to the young woman's stunt

An obvious golden moment, netizens couldn't help poking fun at the curious woman's stunt.

user1739490673256 wrote:

"That is one way to check if the power is on."

Sifiso Sopresh Mngun said:

"I think you're now smarter than before ☺️."

MK commented:

"Wow...out of everything you chose to play with that."

male_bestiy replied:

"My entire life I've always wanted to touch it but never."

responded:

"My intrusive thoughts be like."

prosperdladla3 commented:

"Gwababa could have saved her from a humbling experience."

QueenVictoria replied:

"Now what did we learn from this."

