A young KZN lady shared photos of her bedroom in an interactive Facebook group many people enjoy

The innovative woman noted that while she didn’t have much, the tidiness of her space was important

Many people commented on the post and loved how clean her place was, emphasising that it did not matter that she did not have much to work with

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young KZN woman has left people impressed after she shared photos of her bedroom on a popular Facebook group.

Slondile Pearl Gina has a neat bedroom. Image: Slondile Pearl Gina.

Source: Facebook

In her post, the sis explained that while she did not have much, the tidiness of her space was vital to her.

Facebook user by the name of Slondile Pearl Gina, posted the pictures in the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group, and captioned her post:

“My place to rest. I don't have much, but cleanliness is all I have.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is a picture from the post:

Elle Decor has written about diverse interior ideas that could work in smaller spaces and with budgets that are not extensive.

Netizens show KZN hun with small bedroom love

Mzansi peeps loved how well Slondile used her space.

Here are some of the top reactions to her post:

Debora Prewitt said:

“Let me say this to you: It is not always what you have but what you do with what you have. Your place is nice and it is clean. I have seen the inside of some beautiful homes. They were sleeping on the floor on a mattress. So be proud and continue to work and dream. Your place is very nice.”

Memoe Nyirongo wrote:

“Looks very nice.”

Yolanda Zwane shared:

“Absolutely amazing, darling.”

Beautiful woman shows off rented 1-room, leaves many people inspired with lovely place

In another story, Briefly News wrote about a beautiful young lady’s neat one-roomed place that has gotten a ton of kind reactions from people on social media.

The sis shared pictures of her space on an interactive Facebook group where people offer each other advice on home decor.

Many netizens left her kind reactions on the post, with others making useful recommendations she could follow for safety improvements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News