A messy R7500 two-bedroom apartment listing in Carsworld on Property24 shocked South Africans

Netizens criticised the state of the place in a viral video

The apartment showed dirty dishes, scattered clothes, and disorganised rooms, far from rental expectations

Agent Thando Dlamini emphasised the need for stricter vetting processes for listed properties to ensure proper presentation

A Property24 listing for a two-bedroom apartment in Carsworld shocked viewers, as the images showed a filthy and cluttered space. Images: @gomom174.

Source: TikTok

A bizarre apartment listing on Property24 has caught the attention of South Africans, leaving many feeling uneasy.

The R7500 two-bedroom unit in Carsworld is not the typical clean and pristine apartment you’d expect when searching for a rental.

Instead, the images posted showcase a wrecked and messy home—something far from inviting.

Horrifying apartment on Property24

TikTok user @gomom174 shared a video exposing the shocking state of the apartment.

The video shows viewers a dirty kitchen with open cupboards, dishes scattered across the counters, and a messy living room filled with clothes:

The bedroom is equally disorganised, and the overall vibe is more reminiscent of a house after a party than a place ready for new tenants.

Stricter guidelines for listing properties

Real estate agent Thando Dlamini also raised concerns about the vetting process for properties before they're listed.

“In theory, properties should be vetted before they are posted on platforms like Property24, but unfortunately, not all agencies follow through with this.

"Proper vetting includes inspecting the property to ensure it meets a certain standard of cleanliness and functionality.

"Failing to do so can lead to situations like this, where potential tenants are turned off by the poor condition of the apartment."

Apartment pictures send shivers down Mzansi spines

As the video gained traction online, it sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens who couldn't believe what they saw. Britney @Savannah humorously expressed her disbelief:

"Sometimes I wish they had a comment section on Property24 because I have so many thoughts on so many different properties."

Others echoed this sentiment, questioning how such an apartment could be publicly advertised in such a state. @jozbabi, referring to the eerie background music used in the video that made the whole situation even creepier:

"I thought you were gonna show us a video of a ghost in the apartment, this sound is wrong."

@Lesa added:

"The sound you are using makes it even scarier."

Some users were left wondering about the actual situation in the apartment, with @Lesego_Oarona humorously asking:

"Were they moving in or moving out?"

@pamelasue648 also added to the comments:

"I think they were getting ready to move out!"

The shock continued as more users shared their disbelief. @Natalisa blamed the real estate agents for not ensuring the place was clean before advertising, saying:

“I blame the agents. They could have prepared the tenant or even gone as far as cleaning up the place if they were serious about renting it out.”

One user, @Nobantu Langa, was so intrigued that she went to Property24 to search for the listing herself:

“Omg, I actually went onto Property24 to search for this apartment now, it’s still like this!!!"

Other netizens couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation. LisaLeeh found humour in the ad’s focus on a white refrigerator, while @Adeline joked:

“That realtor was just so done. They got up for work that day, saw that mess, and decided they aren’t paid enough to care. Also, that one angle seems like he was sitting on the toilet while taking the picture!”

