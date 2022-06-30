A beautiful woman from Durban has taken to the socials to excitedly share that she’s landed a new job

The lady, who works as a software developer and makeup artist, was updating tweeps after she posted a week prior about having an interview

Social media users were overjoyed by the young stunner’s achievement and wished her the best of luck on the new venture

With the rate of unemployment in South Africa, landing a job is a major achievement and cause for wonderful celebrations.

One beaut from Durban was super amped after she obtained the job of her dreams and took to social media to share the fantastic news.

This multifaceted woman is a successful software developer and makeup artist. Image: wethuhlats/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The young lady, who describes herself as a ‘woman in tech’, is multifaceted, working as a software developer and makeup artist by profession.

@wethuhlats was delighted to update tweeps on the great news after posting about having a job interview a week ago.

The stunner was so overjoyed that she simply wrote:

“I got the job.”

Netizens wish young woman in technology well

Social media users were excited for the hun, with people who don’t even know her wishing her the best of luck in the new endeavour. Her twitter post was really flooded with messages of congratulations.

Here are some of the top reactions:

@SupertechW wrote:

“Happy for you dear stranger!!”

@Bunnynkosana added:

“Congratulations, don't blow it."

@SamukeloMuke said:

“Congrats, I went today, I hope soon I'll be saying that.”

“His promises are yes”: Mzansi woman excitedly posts about landing new job, proud netizens send praises

In a related story by Briefly News, an excited South African woman posted on social media about finding new permanent employment.

The Johannesburg resident took to LinkedIn to share her exciting news, sending praises to God for granting her the employment opportunity. Mzansi netizens were quick to praise the woman for finding a job at Capitec bank, with some users asking for advice on how to apply for work at the company.

