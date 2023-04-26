Two firemen from Cape Town ran the Two Oceans marathon dressed in full gear to raise money for charity

Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan raised over R180 000 for the Volunteer Wildfire Services

Mzansi thanked the men for their service and for going the extra mile to make a difference

Two firemen from Cape Town decided to run the Two Oceans marathon in full gear to raise money for Volunteer Wildfire Services.

South African firefighters Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan making Mzansi proud. Image: Instagram / City of Cape town

Source: Instagram

The Two Oceans marathon is claimed to be one of the most beautiful marathons in the world but also one of the hardest.

Cape Town firefighters run marathon in full gear

Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan are the two men who ran the Two Oceans marathon in full firefighter gear, reported Cape Talk. They raised over R180 000 for the Volunteer Wildfire Services and are extremely proud.

The City of Cape Town shared a picture of the men on Instagram, commenting on the incredible triumph these men achieved. Take a look:

Mzansi thanks the men for their service and claps for their bravery

Cape Talk shared the awesome news on Facebook, and the comment section was quickly flooded. Mzansi peopled thanked the men for their service, amazed by how they ran a marathon of this stature in full gear.

Read some of the comments:

Dee Fredericks said:

“Wow, gentlemen very impressive... Well done!!! Rock Stars...”

Trish McAlister said:

“Absolute heroes in more ways than one. ❤️❤️”

Fazlin Samsodien said:

“Wow, congratulations, well done...what a great achievement in selflessness.”

Richard Arthur Browne said:

“Congratulations and thank you for caring for our communities in many ways.”

Lisa Beyers said:

“What commitment.”

