A broom seller earning an honest living taught three loose dogs hounding him on the street a lesson

The guy defended himself as the fierce pack of dogs tried to attack him and his brave effort paid off

The recorded incident was shared on TikTok and has it gone viral and has netizens howling in the comments

A video of a dog barking at a broom seller went viral. Image: @spuraaaaaaaa

Source: TikTok

A broom seller who just wanted to earn an honest living ended up giving three unruly street dogs a lesson they won't forget.

The man was minding his own business when a ferocious gang of dogs decided to make his life a little more exciting.

Broom seller's stand-off with street dogs

But guess what? He didn't chicken out but instead, he stood his ground, showing the dogs that he was not to be messed with. He quickly whipped one of the dogs with a stick and that was enough to send the pack away.

Video of pack of dogs goes viral

The whole dramatic encounter was captured on camera and shared on TikTok by @spuraaaaaaaa. Now, it's blown up, and folks on the platform are cackling with laughter.

The video was posted just four days ago and has already gathered over 1.4 million views.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens amused by loose dogs

Viewers couldn't believe their eyes as they watched the broom-wielding man swiftly chase the furry troublemakers away with a simple stick.

Some even joked that maybe he'd had a rough day and decided to take out his frustrations on the dogs.

@TitaNtao01 stated:

"Lenduku inomuthi."

@chabi_leann said:

"The one that got hit returned home immediately."

@mororosteven posted:

"The brown one disappeared with immediate effect."

@andzarnie mentioned:

"Brownie went home to ask for Panado after it slept."

redas099 wrote:

"Give that man a Bells."

@maitanati1 posted:

"He felt the stick wasn't enough and went for the stone."

@lijoka39 added:

"Life is hard and they are busy hohohowing."

@zawadi6092 added:

"Lol, jeeer anger ya unemployment."

Source: Briefly News