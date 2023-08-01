A video of a young woman struggling to carry firewood on her head has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the lady almost fall to the ground in an attempt to balance the logs on ger head

South African netizens were entertained by the video and responded with funny commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Across Africa, women and girls often spend hours each day searching for firewood. To escape the heat of the midday sun, many leave their homes before sunrise.

One woman was humbled by the heavy task of carrying firewood. Image: @so2bee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They may walk for miles to find a few branches or roots to use as fuel. This is a backbreaking and time-consuming task, but it is essential for their families' survival.

A video posted on TikTok shows a young woman struggling greatly to carrying several long logs on top of her head, which almost send her falling to the ground.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fuel wood serves as a primary source of energy for cooking in many households in rural areas.

According to The African Gourmet, wood is a major source of energy in Africa, providing over 80% of the continent's energy needs. Woodfuels are essential for the nutrition of rural and urban households, and they are also used in food processing industries for baking, brewing, smoking, curing, and electricity production.

Amused South Africans react to the video with laughter

nonozah84 said:

"Ngachaza ngifika ngathi cha emfuleni okunye zokwenza."

Missomuhle_sa wrote:

"Uzofunda khona lapho emzini."

lazy.mandy replied:

"Bhu phansi umakoti."

user1909555402225 wrote:

"Ngeke Mina ngitheza ngemoto amanzi futhi nje angithwali."

Nombini Nofemela commented:

"Ngcono kuyekwe."

Anniedingi_ said:

"Bengiyaphi moyongcwele bengiyaphi weee."

Young makoti shares video embracing rural culture

In another story, Briefly News reported that in n a world where cultural traditions are sometimes overshadowed by modernity, a heartwarming TikTok video has emerged, showcasing a young woman proudly carrying out her makoti duties in a rural village setting.

The captivating video captures the essence of African traditions and values as the woman skillfully takes on various tasks, all while donning traditional attire and displaying profound respect for her elders.

The video begins with the young woman, Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana, standing beside a big black pot set on the floor, emanating warmth from the crackling firewood beneath it. With a wooden spoon in hand, she stirs the meat simmering within.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News