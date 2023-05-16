KZN snake rescuer, Nick Evans took to social media to share his most recent black mamba catch

Evans detailed how the snake was spotted by a Westville homeowner in Durban while walking in their garden

According to his Facebook post, the 1.8m long snake was safely captured in the home's retaining wall

Although we're at the start of mamba mating season, Nick Evans has been experiencing a dry spell as he hasn't been called out to capture the infamous breed in a while.

Nick Evans caught a black mamba on Mother's Day. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Luckily for the snake rescuer, Mother's Day came bearing an unexpected gift just for him.

Taking to his social media, Evans shared how a Westville homeowner was surprised to bump into a black mamba while walking in his garden.

"The mamba saw him, panicked, and took cover in a retaining wall.

"It was, as far as mamba calls ago, an exceptionally easy catch. The mamba was very calm, despite a few ants biting into it," Evans shared in a Facebook post.

The snake measured only 1.8-2m in length and Evans looks forward to capturing some big male mambas soon as the mating season progresses. Watch out, folks!

According to National Geographic, black mambas are fast, nervous, lethally venomous, and when threatened, highly aggressive. They have been blamed for numerous human deaths, and African myths exaggerate their capabilities to legendary proportions.

KZN Snake Rescuer Catches Massive 23kg 3.3m Whopper of a Python

In another story, Briefly News reported that KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans shared the story of a recent snake capture that went viral. A massive 23kg python measuring 3.3m was caught under barbwire in a location where these serpents are generally not found.

The snake was found in a residential area called Clare Estate in Durban. The residents never in their wildest dreams expected to see such a monster of a snake in their back garden.

After Nick realised that pictures and stories of the capture were doing their rounds, he felt the need to hop onto his Facebook page and fill people in on the true story.

