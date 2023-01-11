Somizi Mhlongo has been rumoured to be dating many people since he announced his divorce from his husband Mohale Motaung

The media personality has been paired with peeps like his best friend, singer Vusi Nova and even actor Pholoso Mohlala

The Idols SA judge finally confirmed that he has moved on, saying he shot his shot at his crush and won

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Somizi Mhlongo is no longer riding solo. The 'Living The Dream With Somizi' star recently revealed that he is in a relationship.

Somizi Mhlongo announced that he has finally moved on. Image: @somizi.

Source: Instagram

Social media has been awash with rumours that Somizi is dating different people since his divorce. The larger-than-life media personality was rumoured to be dating Ndikuthandile hitmaker Vusi Nova, he also poured cold water on reports that he paid lobola for actor Pholoso Mohlala.

Somizi debunked dating rumours

Reacting to the comments at the time, Somizi Mhlongo said he was not dating Pholoso. He confirmed that Pholoso was married and his wife was pregnant. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"There’s a story about me, that I am getting married and a wedding is in plan and I’ve paid R1.5 million for lobola to Pholoso. I don’t have an issue with that because I'm used to people writing sh*t about me. They only got one thing right, I know Pholoso. Pholoso is married, he’s got a wife who’s pregnant and we are just friends."

Somizi finally confirms a new relationship

The star was never going to remain single forever. He started 2023 on a high note by announcing that he has finally moved on. According to ZAlebs, the 'Sarafina' actor announced on Instagram that he shot his shot at his crush after meeting him in a club and he got his numbers. He said:

"There’s nothing worse than bumping into a crush that you know from social media and looks 10 times better, smells 10 times better and sounds 10 times better. I shot my shot and got the numbers. To all my boyfriends, don’t take offence. I am crushing now and wish me the best because my crush is the one."

Winnie Mashaba weighs in on the effects of sharing private details on social media: "We are selling ourselves"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Winnie Mashaba has started the year with a stern warning to her social media followers. The renowned gospel singer said peeps need to stop oversharing online.

Mashaba said people tend to think that they owe the world explanations and updates on how their lives are going, but it's like exposing oneself.

According to Daily Sun, the singer headed to her Instagram page to share that, if people feel the need to share private information, it's better to pray about it and tell God everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News