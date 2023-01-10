Top South African gospel singer Winnie Mashaba has dropped pearls of wisdom about the negative side of disclosing too much information on social media

Mashaba said posting about private information and future plans is like arming enemies and giving them higher ground

She said people need to learn to keep things to themselves and if they have anything to share, they should pray about it

Winnie Mashaba has started the year with a stern warning to her social media followers. The renowned gospel singer said peeps need to stop oversharing online.

Winnie Mashaba has warned her fans against oversharing private information on social media. Image: @winnie_mashaba.

Mashaba said people tend to think that they owe the world explanations pr updates on how their lives are going but it's like exposing oneself.

According to Daily Sun, the singer headed to her Instagram page to share that if people feel the need to share private information, it's better to pray about it and tell God everything. She wrote:

"Tell it to the Almighty God. There was a time when some of us were living our lives to impress or prove ourselves to others. “ We wasted our precious time for nothing”

"There are still times when we think we owe others explanations about our very personal lives. “ Do they explain to us about their personal issues?” Again we are busy selling ourselves.

"Disclosing all our future plans and all other resolutions here on social media is like digging our own graves because here we don’t know who’s who."

Social media users agree with Winnie Mashaba

The singer's fans hailed her for dropping pearls of wisdom with them. Many said they felt like the message was intended for them.

@sologlamsquad said:

"You are talking to me . I have learnedly the hardest way ❤️❤️."

@am_eve2 noted:

"What a beautiful Sunday message You look beautiful as always ❤️❤️."

@mellanyaningwe commented:

"Well said Queen and you look very beautiful."

sologlamsquad wrote:

"Im glad God found me back."

